ASDA Selects Accertify for Enhanced eCommerce Fraud Prevention

Leading UK Retailer to Leverage Accertify's Machine Learning, Fraud Prevention and Chargeback Management Solutions Across its eCommerce Platform

ITASCA, Ill. and LEEDS, England, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accertify, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of American Express, will help provide ASDA, one of the largest retail chains in the UK, with enhanced security across ASDA's eCommerce transactions as part of the company's digital transformation strategy.

ASDA is updating its legacy systems to optimize operations across its network. Accertify's real-time machine learning models and automated refunds will enable ASDA to adapt to evolving fraud trends while streamlining chargeback workflows. Accertify's solutions will help ASDA combat eCommerce payment fraud, improve customer experience and optimize related KPIs.

"As a leading UK retailer, having the right fraud prevention capabilities that can adapt to the evolving fraud landscape is critical for ASDA," said Mark Michelon, President, Accertify. "We're looking forward to working with ASDA to help create seamless customer experiences through our machine learning technology."

"Accertify has long demonstrated it is a leader in machine learning-based fraud prevention and chargeback management," said Craig Parkinson, Product Manager - Payments and Fraud, ASDA. "Leveraging Accertify's capabilities and automation will enable us to further enhance the security of our online transactions and achieve our goals to better protect and serve our customers."

With Accertify's powerful automated fraud prevention capabilities integrated into its systems, ASDA now gains an intelligent layer of protection that provides optimum security for its digital transactions without impacting customer experience.

About Accertify

Accertify, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of American Express, is a leading provider of fraud prevention, chargeback management, and payment gateway solutions to customers spanning diverse industries worldwide. Accertify's suite of products and services help e-commerce companies grow their business by driving down the total cost of fraud, simplifying business processes, and ultimately increasing revenue. To learn more about Accertify, visit www.accertify.com.

About ASDA

ASDA is one of Britain's leading retailers. Every week, two thirds of all UK households visit ASDA, shopping for groceries, George clothing and homewares, mobile phones, financial services and entertainment. ASDA has more than 600 stores across the UK, over 140,000 colleagues and serves over 18 million customers a week. Established in the early 1960s in Leeds, ASDA became part of Walmart, the world's number one retailer, in 1999. In February 2020, ASDA returned to majority UK ownership under the stewardship of brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private equity company TDR Capital. For more information visit: www.asda.com

Contact:

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

Office: (321) 473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com