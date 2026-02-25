Ascot Group Limited Appoints Two Seasoned Global Executives to Board of Directors

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot Group Limited, the Bermuda‑based global specialty insurance company, announced today that Patrice Walch-Watson and Christopher Gallagher have been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Kewsong Lee, Chairman of the Board of Ascot Group Limited, commented on the appointments: "Patrice and Chris are exceptional executives whose combined leadership, insights, and global experience will meaningfully enhance the Ascot Board. Each brings a distinct blend of expertise in their field that will help guide Ascot's continued strategic evolution."

Jonathan Zaffino, Ascot Group CEO and President, added: "I am thrilled to welcome both Chris and Patrice to Ascot as we continue on our mission to be a perfect partner for a less-than-perfect world. Their perspectives and unique experience will be a significant asset to our colleagues and clients alike."

Sam Blaichman, Managing Director, CPP Investments and Ascot Director, said: "We look forward to collaborating with Chris and Patrice on Ascot's corporate strategy as the company continues to scale. Their respective experience navigating complex global insurance and regulatory environments will be invaluable as the company builds on its record of strong performance and executes on its long‑term growth trajectory."

About Patrice Walch-Watson

Patrice is Senior Managing Director, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary at CPP Investments, where she serves on the senior management team, senior investment committee and leads the global legal, compliance and corporate secretarial functions and provides oversight to the internal assurance and advisory function. She is a seasoned business lawyer and trusted advisor with deep experience in transactions, regulation, corporate governance and providing strategic counsel. Patrice is currently serving on the Board of Trustees of Queen's University and is a member of the Advisory Council to the Dean of Queen's University Law School. She holds the ICD.D designation.

About Christopher Gallagher

Christopher (Chris) Gallagher is an accomplished insurance and reinsurance executive with 30 years of industry experience, most recently serving as CEO of Commercial Property & Casualty Insurance and Executive Director at Sompo International, where he spearheaded a period of rapid transformation and profitable growth overseeing the company's Commercial Insurance and Reinsurance business outside of Japan. Chris joined Sompo International in September 2015 as Chief Risk Officer and Group Actuary before being promoted in April 2019. Prior to Sompo, he worked at AXIS Capital from 2007 to 2015, latterly serving as Chief Risk Officer for the Insurance segment and as a Senior Manager in the actuarial practice of Ernst & Young LLP in the UK. Chris is a qualified Chartered Actuary (Fellow) of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in the UK.

About Ascot Group

Ascot is a leading global specialty insurance and reinsurance group offering property and casualty solutions to clients, with a 25-year track record of consistency and stability and $12 billion in total assets at year-end 2024. The company operates through an ecosystem of interconnected global platforms in offices across the United States, Bermuda and London, bound by a common mission to be a perfect partner for a less-than-perfect world.

Affiliates within the Ascot Group are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, A+ by Fitch Ratings Inc. and A by S&P Ratings.

Visit www.ascotgroup.com or follow the company on LinkedIn to learn more about its products and people.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856203/Ascot25_square_hi_res_Logo.jpg