ASCIRA Founder/CEO John Sachtouras receives Honorary Doctorate

'This achievement is a demonstration for each person that it is never too late to learn and achieve big goals. You just need the burning desire and passion to live with, big dreams, and meaningful purpose,' says Dr. Sachtouras. 'This has been and is the main reason for creating ASCIRA ... to share the Treasure of Knowledge with the world. Knowledge is not only cumulative, but it also grows exponentially. Those with a rich base of real knowledge find it easier to learn more.'

Coming from a humble background, Dr. Sachtouras is a self-made man who learned the ropes through resilience and integrity. His first experience in network marketing was in 1986 in California when he had just arrived from Greece and was looking for business opportunities. Though new in the USA, he understood the power of duplication through the efforts of a teamwork with other people.

Like the proverbial phoenix that rose from the ashes, he bounced back from near bankruptcy, not once but nearly three times. The factors that kept him going are his rigid perseverance and faith in his beliefs. Every time he faced total destruction, he just started from scratch again.

As an entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the world of network marketing and high impact business, John has the single fold mission to make ASCIRA one of the leading personal and professional development companies in Dubai. On an altruistic front, he also wants to develop a social community were more than a billion people can connect from all over the world and benefit from each other's services and experiences.

ASCIRA is a global marketing company, set up in Dubai in 2020, to reach out and connect with billions of people around the world and give them diversified knowledge and education. The main aim is to share the experiences from top quality leaders to help everyone improve their quality of life.

'I strongly believe in education, entrepreneurship, reading, attending self-improvement seminars and in general to continue to expand my knowledge every day. Millions of people have the need to learn and to be empowered in order to take action and produce their desired results. Knowledge will open many doors and allow people to enter to a new world of great opportunities, as well as will improve cognitive processes such as problem solving and reasoning.' he says.

In a double celebration, Dr. Steve Martín, Director of Leadership Development at ASCIRA, also received his Doctorate in Marketing and Sales along with Dr. Sachtouras.

Contact:

Zenifer Khaleel

Communication Specialist

email: zenifer.khaleel@asciraglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730831/1.jpg

SOURCE ASCIRA