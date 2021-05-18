ASCIRA COO Belynda Lee launches talk show focusing on women

'The show is solely about putting the spotlight on other women who have proven their prowess in any field, be it business, entertainment or social welfare. We have rounded up an amazing array of women from different walks of life, and I want to showcase their stories while learning something from them too,' said Belynda.

The first episode was filmed yesterday with DD Foxx, a multi-talented Lebanese Billboard Charting Recording Artist based in Dubai.

For more information visit http://www.ddfoxx.com/

The show was recorded in the state-of-the-art ASCIRA Studio located in Marina Tower Dubai and will be broadcasted on ASCIRA's social media channels.

About Belynda

Belynda Lee is a strategic visionary with a proven track record on driving growth, leadership turnarounds, international expansion and delivering bottom-line results across the globe.

Born in Singapore and formally educated with a Master of Business Administration, Belynda's multi-lingual and culturally diversified background has allowed her to create international relationships that facilitate multi-channel distribution strategies that bring benefits to both corporate and sales teams globally. Her strategic visionary skills and proven track record on driving growth, leadership turnarounds, international expansion and delivering bottom-line results across the globe, have earned her the reputation of a Pinnacle Executive leader in the industry.

Women Empowerment

Her own struggle is what influenced Belynda to be so passionate about empowering other women. She serves as a mentor and coach for numerous young professionals who are learning the corporate system, thriving to excel in their careers.

In 2008, she founded the Canadian Women in a Business tour to highlight the success of female entrepreneurs. She spread her passion and efforts in empowering, celebrating, and elevating females from across the country. Her ongoing mission is to create personal and professional examples for others to follow while making a global impact amongst females today and in the future.

Achievements and Accolades

In 2014, she penned her first book "Five-Inch Heels - When Women Step into Power and Success" which delves on how one person can realize their own worth and power to alter the course of life. It went on to become a bestseller in North America.

Belynda is a highly accomplished internationally recognized and the recipient of various prestigious awards including Outstanding Leadership – Global Women Summit in Vancouver, Canada; "Leader of the Year" – 10th Annual Women of Worth Conference; and "Top Chinese Women of Canada" – United Global Chinese Women Association in Canada.

She was also honored with the International Leadership Award from the Texas Women's Empowerment Foundation (TWEF) for her contributions to the society.

Within just a year of her moving to Dubai, Belynda was recognized and honored for her contributions to business and women empowerment by the Wellness Technology and Fashion Awards organized by PRODIGY BUREAU.

The awards gala held on March 28 celebrated women in business, leadership and executive positions and also their altruistic endeavours. 15 women were acknowledged for their extraordinary work and achievements in women empowerment, at the majestic Queen Elizabeth 2 Ship Hotel.

Apart from her exemplary leadership, Belynda was chosen for the award for her ongoing mission to create personal and professional examples for others while making a global impact amongst females today and in the future.

The award was presented by Sheikha Jawaher Al Khalifa Al Khalifa, a member of the royal family and the chairperson of the Sheikha Jawaher Al Khalifa Foundation for Youth Empowerment.

Belynda has also been invited by Prodigy Bureau to be a keynote speaker at their Women Empowerment Summit in Philippines later this year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1505558/ASCIRA_Global_Belynda_Lee.jpg

SOURCE ASCIRA Global