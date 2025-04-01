Ascenty Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Future-Ready, World-Class Data Center Infrastructure Solutions and Its Market-Leading Position

Ascenty operated 24 data centers in 2024, has a proprietary fiber-optic network, and expects to increase its power capacity from 333 MW to 495 MW, solidifying its leadership in Latin America's data center services market.

SAN ANTONIO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the data center services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Ascenty with the 2024 Latin American Company of the Year Award. The company is Latin America's largest connectivity and data center services provider. It has 34 data centers in operation and construction across Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia, and these are interconnected by a proprietary 5,000-kilometer (km) fiber-optic network. Ascenty builds and manages state-of-the-art facilities for leading global cloud and technology providers and for national and global clients in diverse sectors. Its growth is backed by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a Canadian asset management firm, and Digital Realty, the world's largest data center operator (which has over 300 locations spanning North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia). These partnerships establish the company as a leading Latin American data center platform focused on sustainability, infrastructure, and customer service, and they enable businesses in Latin America to connect with over 500 data centers globally. Ascenty's neutral environment offers seamless access to data and applications, transforming them into actionable insights for market success. Trusted by global enterprises, content providers, and connectivity companies, the company delivers world-class solutions tailored for a future driven by AI, IoT, and Big Data.

Ascenty's colocation services, connectivity solutions, and ServiceFabric reinforce its leadership in the data services market. Its colocation services focus on infrastructure, providing tailored solutions whether a client requires a single rack or an entire data center. It offers secure and adaptable options, including dedicated data centers, cages, or row racks within the company's world-class facilities, ensuring optimal protection for critical data. Ascenty's fiber-optic network connects its proprietary data centers and integrates with competitors' facilities and international cable landing stations in Brazil to provide critical connectivity for local and global companies, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional services. Its connectivity solutions empower businesses with reliable, high-speed interconnections and access to a broad ecosystem of networks and service providers. Its ServiceFabric™ platform extends the company's global reach by providing clients access to cloud and digital services and data centers worldwide.

Manuel Albornoz, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Ascenty, in this challenging context, stands out by offering secure, scalable, and low-latency infrastructure that enables companies across all sectors to thrive in the digital age. With its comprehensive ecosystem of services, the company ensures businesses have the advanced digital infrastructure needed to support growth, innovation, and technological evolution."

Ascenty provides cutting-edge infrastructure, including data centers equipped with liquid cooling and high-density racks, averaging 100 kilowatts per rack. It is also strategically positioned with land banks and power availability, allowing for rapid expansion to meet evolving client requirements. Ascenty positions enterprise clients near hyperscale nodes within its data centers to ensure optimal performance—fast, efficient data transmission—through cross-connections that virtually eliminate latency. The company has operated 100% carbon-neutral data centers since 2021, sourcing 100% renewable energy and actively reducing its carbon footprint through International Renewable Energy Certificates and energy efficiency optimization. It delivers unmatched service availability, 24/7 support, and maintains a proven track record of excellence in customer satisfaction, making it a trusted partner for businesses navigating the digital economy. The company's regional expansion strengthens its role as a key player in Latin America's data infrastructure landscape, positioning Ascenty for long-term growth and success.

"Ascenty's commitment to cybersecurity and sustainability solidifies its position as a forward-thinking leader in the data center industry, ensuring reliability, transparency, and operational excellence for its clients. The company's proactive approach to sustainable data infrastructure, connectivity, and client relations, combined with its dedication to environmental, social, and governance principles, position and differentiate it as a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of the digital economy. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction reinforces its reputation as the Latin American data center services leader," added Abhishek Paul Choudhury, senior research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Ascenty earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Latin American Company of the Year Award in the data center services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Ascenty

Ascenty, a Digital Realty and Brookfield company, is the largest provider of data center and connectivity services in Latin America, currently operating and/or building 34 data centers across Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia, interconnected by a 5,000 km proprietary fiber optic network.

Since 2024, Ascenty has been offering ServiceFabric™, a Digital Realty platform designed to facilitate the orchestration of applications, AI and high-performance workloads, clouds, and more than 500 data centers worldwide.

