Ascentium Acquires Clara, Expanding into the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and Strengthening its Middle East Presence

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentium, a leading global business services platform headquartered in Singapore, has acquired Clara, the largest licensed corporate service provider (CSP) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This acquisition significantly expands Ascentium's footprint in the Middle East via Clara's established presence in ADGM and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Clara is a critical partner for businesses looking to operate within the UAE's premier common law financial centres. Clara supports a diverse client base from startups and SMEs to law firms, venture capitalists, investors, accelerators and government-related entities. It is recognised for its regulatory expertise, and reliable delivery across incorporation, governance and ongoing compliance, all backed by its state-of-the-art software application.

The acquisition supports Ascentium's plans to expand into key strategic jurisdictions by partnering with established, regulated, values-aligned businesses with strong client propositions. By joining Ascentium, Clara gains access to a global platform, enhanced service capabilities and investment capacity, empowering clients to scale internationally while continuing to uphold the highest regulatory standards in ADGM and DIFC.

Lennard Yong, Founding Management and Group CEO of Ascentium, commented: "ADGM is an important addition to Ascentium's global platform, and Clara is the market leader. Their regulatory standing, trusted client relationships and leading technological operating system make them an ideal addition to Ascentium as we continue to expand across the Middle East."

Kathryn Burke, Managing Director of Clara, said: "Ascentium has built a platform where people lead and technology enables. By joining Ascentium and aligning with this shared value, we can combine human insight with the power of innovation to help clients navigate increasingly complex, cross-border regulatory environments with confidence, while giving Clara the scale and reach to take our expertise to the next level."

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses and individuals scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we drive extraordinary growth through expert people, purpose-led technology, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

With over 2,500 professionals across 45 cities in 23 markets globally, we deliver integrated solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, fund administration, human resources, and fiduciary and trust services. Serving more than 60,000 client entities across diverse industries, Ascentium combines specialised expertise with innovative, technology-enabled solutions to help clients navigate complexity and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

For more information, visit: ascentium.com

About Clara

Clara is a trusted company operating system that offers a digital platform tailored for clients and their advisors to efficiently incorporate and manage their ADGM and DIFC entities. Clara manages approximately 2,000 ADGM and DIFC companies and has been a leader in driving global awareness of the importance of the UAE's two financial free zones.

For more information, visit: clara.co

