Asceneuron to Provide Update on O-GlcNAcase Pipeline at Upcoming Conferences

OGA inhibitors offer multimodal mechanism of action with potential for multiple approaches to clinical development in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asceneuron SA, a clinical stage company dedicated to targeting the root causes of neurodegenerative diseases such as the intracellular aggregation of the microtubule-associated protein tau, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting novel data on its O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitor pipeline at the following upcoming conferences.

22nd International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery

Date: 4-5 October 2021, New York. Virtual Conference.

Session: Clinical trials and novel approaches for Dementia

Presentation: OGA inhibitors as multimodal drugs for intracellular proteinopathies on Monday, 4 October, 16:45 CET/10:45 US ET.

146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association

Date: 17-19 October 2021, New Jersey. Virtual Conference.

Presentation: Efficacy of ASN51, an Orally Bioavailable Small-Molecule O-GlcNAcase Inhibitor, in Models of Parkinson's Disease and Epilepsy, on Monday, 18 October, 23:30 CET/ 18:30 US ET.

EUROTAU

Date: 25-26 October, 2021. Lille, France.

Presentation: OGA inhibitors as multimodal drug candidates for tau- and alpha-synucleinopathies on Tuesday, 26 October, 14:55 CET.

Dirk Beher, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Asceneuron, stated: "We are delighted to have been invited to present at three leading conferences to discuss and share the latest insights on our proprietary pipeline of O-GlcNAcase inhibitors. The data generated so far are an important development in addressing the challenges seen in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases drug development and demonstrate our continuing commitment to bring urgently needed treatments to patients with tau-related neurodegenerative diseases."

O-GlcNAcase is an emerging drug target in central nervous system (CNS) drug development since deficient glycosylation patterns of intracellular proteins have been associated with diseases of aging and neuronal dysfunction. O-GlcNAcase inhibitors prevent the elimination of intracellular protein glycosylation, thereby halting the decline of the steady-state levels of this post-translational modification. O-GlcNAcase inhibitors have initially been pursued exclusively for tau-related diseases. Preclinical data suggest a wider application to intracellular proteinopathies such as Alzheimer's disease and related disorders, and diseases of disturbed neuronal network function in general, with the potential to provide both disease-modifying and symptomatic benefits at the same time as multimodal drugs.

If you would like to meet with Asceneuron at any of these conferences, please contact us at the details provided below.

About Asceneuron

Asceneuron is a clinical stage biotech company focused on the development of orally bioavailable therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders with high unmet medical need. The pipeline reflects our ambition to develop treatments for a wide a range of neurodegenerative diseases including orphan tauopathies, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Asceneuron has two clinical stage small molecule O-GlcNAcase inhibitors in development for the treatment of proteinopathies including one first in class for Parkinson's disease, one best in class in Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.

Asceneuron is a privately held company financed by a renowned syndicate of investors consisting of Sofinnova Partners, M Ventures, SR One, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) and Kurma Partners. For more information, please visit www.asceneuron.com.

About ASN51

Asceneuron's best-in-class programm ASN51, a next-generation O-GlcNAcase inhibitor, was awarded USD 2.2 million from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation for a first in human Phase I study. The trial in process recruits healthy volunteers and Alzheimer's disease patients at sites in Europe and Australia, and began in Q2 2021. Asceneuron will be presenting interim results at the upcoming conferences on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and human target engagement.

About ASN120290

Asceneuron's most clinically advanced program ASN120290, an O-GlcNAcase inhibitor, is being developed for the orphan tauopathic disease, progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), and was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the US FDA for the treatment of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). ASN120290 has completed a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase I study to assess its safety and tolerability of single and multiple doses in healthy young and elderly volunteers. Data from that study were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in Chicago July 22-26, 2018.

About 22nd International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery

This annual conference showcases the innovative approaches of Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation's (ADDF) funded scientists and their newest results. In addition to featuring ADDF's portfolio, the program also includes guest presentations focusing on the latest research in the Alzheimer's disease field.

About 146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association

ANA2021 is the top meeting for academic neurologists and neuroscientists to connect over ground-breaking research and best practices for success in the field. The reimagined program builds on the success of last year's first-ever Virtual Annual Meeting and as always, will explore the latest advances in translational neuroscience, neurobiology of disease, and academic neurology.

About Eurotau2021 Meeting

Created in 2017 with the objective to build a European consortium on Tau proteins and Tauopathies, the Eurotau meeting is taking place for the 3rd time in Lille, France. Worldwide scientists involved in Tau research meet to exchange new ideas and hypotheses on physiological and pathological roles of tau proteins.

SOURCE Asceneuron