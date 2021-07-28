Asceneuron CEO Dirk Beher to Speak at Alzheimer's Association International Conference

Presenting at The Peter Davies Memorial Symposium: The Future of Tau Based Therapies

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANSICO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asceneuron SA, a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to targeting the root cause of neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer, Dirk Beher has been invited to present at The Peter Davies Memorial Symposium: The Future of Tau Based Therapies during the prestigious Alzheimer's Association International Conference which takes place between the 26 – 30 July 2021 in Denver, USA and online. The talk will take place on Wednesday, 28 July at 08:00am MDT / 4:00pm CET.

Dr Dirk Beher will discuss the topic "O-GlcNAcase Inhibitors as Therapies for Tauopathies" and will provide an update on the current status of Asceneuron's O-GlcNAcase inhibitor research and clinical pipeline.

Dirk Beher, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Asceneuron, commented: "I am honoured to have been invited to present at the Peter Davies Memorial Symposium during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference and I am looking forward to discussing and sharing the latest insights on O-GlcNAcase biology and its role in tau-related and other diseases of intracellular protein aggregation."

The Alzheimer's Association International Conference is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science. Each year, AAIC convenes the world's leading basic science and clinical researchers, next-generation investigators, clinicians, and the care research community to share research discoveries that will lead to methods of prevention and treatment and improvements in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

For further information about the conference programme click here.

About Asceneuron

Asceneuron is a clinical stage biotech company focused on the development of orally bioavailable therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders with high unmet medical need. The pipeline reflects our ambition to develop treatments for a wide a range of neurodegenerative diseases including orphan tauopathies, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. Asceneuron has two clinical stage small molecule O-GlcNAcase inhibitors in development for the treatment of proteinopathies including Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's disease and related disorders.

Asceneuron is a privately held company financed by a renowned syndicate of investors consisting of Sofinnova Partners, M Ventures, SR One, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) and Kurma Partners. For more information, please visit www.asceneuron.com.

The Peter Davies Memorial Symposium: The Future of Tau Based Therapies (preclinical, early phase, current studies, future)

SOURCE Asceneuron