ASC UK Technologies Ltd. and Pure IP Partner to Offer Seamless Recording Solutions for Microsoft Teams

HOESBACH, Germany, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC Technologies UK and Pure IP announce their new partnership to ensure compliance recording for Microsoft Teams. With the expertise of Pure IP in voice communication solutions as a global Microsoft Operator Connect partner, and of ASC as a worldwide leading provider of software and cloud solutions in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management and analytics, this partnership will help enterprises and government organizations to ensure legal compliance of their Teams communication.

ASC and Pure IP are collaborating to offer a compliant recording solution for all media to their Microsoft Teams customers. After clarifying technical abilities and USPs, the two partners quickly entered a successful Prove-of-Concept. The main reason for Pure IP to sign with ASC was that the technical delivery fully matches the sales story: ASC demonstrated successfully that its cloud service is quick and easy to install as well as handy in practical use.

"ASC Recording Insights is the perfect addition to Pure IP's managed voice solution for Teams," explains Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC. "Providing Pure IP customers with access to compliance recording allows customers to use Teams as their enterprise communications platform of choice."

"We are excited to partner with an innovative company like Pure IP, who like ASC, are trusted by their customers to provide business critical services daily. They share our core value of our customers being at the heart of what we do, and this partnership will ensure Microsoft Teams users can get the best experience possible," adds Chris Wearne, Managing Director of ASC UK Technologies Ltd.

ASC and Pure IP have already agreed that after successful launch in the UK, a global expansion will be planned.

Speaking about the partnership, Gary Forrest, Managing Director at Pure IP, said, "Our aim as an agnostic global voice supplier is to provide our customers with connectivity, integrating voice across the ever-evolving platforms, systems and applications to provide a single connected communications service to enable businesses to collaborate effectively. We have been impressed by the ASC cloud-based recording solution for Microsoft Teams and see it as a valuable addition to our offering for those customers seeking compliance recording."

