ASC Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Revolutionizing Enterprise Compliance with Cutting-Edge, Omnichannel Recording and AI-Powered Analytics

ASC's groundbreaking Recording Insights solution bridges the compliance gap across communication channels, offering deep business insights and seamless integration for regulated industries.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the compliance recording and analytics industry and, based on its findings, recognizes ASC Technologies with the 2025 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. ASC is a leading provider of sophisticated compliance recording, AI-based analytics, and quality management solutions that help organizations close compliance gaps, enhance the customer experience, and gain valuable insights through AI-powered analysis – all while meeting stringent regulatory standards.

With Recording Insights ASC delivers a powerful, AI-enabled approach to enterprise-grade compliance. It captures voice, video, chat, and screen sharing across communication platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco, Genesys, and RingCentral. With built-in transcription, translation, and AI capabilities like Azure OpenAI, the solution turns communication data into actionable insights—enabling greater efficiency, lower risk, and smarter decisions.

Recording Insights is among the most advanced compliance solutions for Microsoft Teams, offering native integration, strong security, and trusted deployment in the Microsoft Azure Cloud. The integrated AI Policy Engine detects regulatory violations, enforces compliance templates, and adapts to changing legal standards, delivering clear value for industries such as finance, healthcare, and the public sector.

"ASC's Recording Insights solution bridges the compliance gap for organizations in regulated industries while also delivering deep conversational insights that help organizations drive operational efficiencies and growth. Recording Insights supports legal recording in full compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation, capturing data across voice, video meetings, screen sharing, and chat communication sessions," said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work at Frost & Sullivan.

ASC's success is rooted in its ability to simplify the complexities of compliance recording with a flexible, cloud-first architecture that is easy to deploy, manage, and scale. This architecture enables secure, encrypted, and geo-redundant data storage with configurable retention policies tailored to industry regulations. The platform's user-friendly design minimizes IT overhead and accelerates onboarding, allowing organizations to be fully operational in just a few hours.

"ASC stands out among compliance recording and analytics providers because of its ease of use, the flexibility of its fully cloud-based approach, and its robust, enterprise-grade platform. With integrated compliance recording and secure storage, ASC enables organizations to effectively manage communications, particularly in regulated industries," noted Popova.

ASC's platform is also used by strategic partners such as Mitel. Their solutions MIR and MIR Insight AI are built on ASC's technology, offering the full feature set of Recording Insights – including the AI Policy Engine, risk detection, advanced analytics, and seamless integration capabilities.

About ASC

ASC is a global leader in compliance recording, quality management and AI-based analytics. Our solutions help organizations evaluate their communications-based data, securely meet regulatory requirements, and optimize customer service.

Using AI, conversations are analyzed in real-time to detect compliance violations and assess the quality of customer interactions. Financial services, contact center, and public safety organizations rely on ASC to ensure their communication is legally compliant and customer-centric.

Our solutions are scalable and flexible - available as cloud services, on-premise, or in hybrid environments. Headquartered in Germany, with subsidiaries in 15 locations and a global partner network in over 60 countries, ASC is the #1 in Europe and sets standards for AI-based communication technology worldwide.

