Åsa Manelius Named Managing Director of Novavax AB Site

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that Åsa Manelius, will join the Company in February 2025 as Managing Director of the Novavax AB site in Uppsala, Sweden, the primary manufacturing site for Matrix-M.

Novavax Names Åsa Manelius Managing Director of Novavax AB Site

Ms. Manelius brings more than 25 years of experience leading global operations and most recently worked at AstraZeneca in Södertälje, leading the global supply chain for its Respiratory & Immunology therapy area. Prior to this role, she served as the General Manager of AstraZeneca's Sweden Biologic Center, a global commercial and strategic launch site for biological medicines.

"Åsa brings deep global operations knowledge to Novavax during a critical time of transition for the Company," said Rick Crowley, Chief Operations Officer, Novavax. "As we focus on driving value via our proven technology platform through partnerships and R&D, Åsa and our AB site will be critical to ensuring robust supply of our best-in-class Matrix-M™ adjuvant for both our pipeline and potential partners."

"I'm excited to join Novavax and look forward to bringing my deep expertise in development, CMC activities and manufacturing operations to its adjuvant business," said Ms. Manelius. "There is tremendous potential in Novavax's Matrix-M™ technology, and I look forward to working with the team to create a true center of excellence in Uppsala."

Ms. Manelius previously served as Managing Director at Biora AB and in executive leadership roles at Pfizer Health AB. She received an MSc/Chemical Engineering and a PhD in Biotechnology/Biochemical Engineering from Lund University.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes COVID-19-Influenza Combination and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax, its operating plans and prospects, its expectations regarding its clinical pipeline and research and development efforts, are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, challenges satisfying, alone or together with partners, various safety, efficacy and product characterization requirements, including those related to process qualification and assay validation, necessary to satisfy applicable regulatory authorities; difficulty obtaining scarce raw materials and supplies; resource constraints, including human capital and manufacturing capacity, on the ability of Novavax to pursue planned regulatory pathways; challenges or delays in clinical trials; manufacturing, distribution or export delays or challenges; Novavax's exclusive dependence on Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. for co-formulation and filling and the impact of any delays or disruptions in their operations on the delivery of customer orders; and those other risk factors identified in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Novavax's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and www.novavax.com, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

