As More Schools Move to Hybrid or Virtual Learning, Construct Working with Canvas to Improve Online Learning Experiences for Students and Teachers

With growing emphasis on virtual learning, online program enablement is more important than ever

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As more schools respond to COVID-19 exposure with hybrid or virtual learning this fall, educational technology providers focus on delivering interactive online learning that engages students. That is why Construct , a global leader in learning design, today announced a new case study highlighting how one school district with nearly 20,000 students has moved to 100% virtual learning while maintaining student engagement.

"Our work with Canvas and Construct began several years ago, as we looked for viable solutions to keep virtual classrooms open even when our physical buildings were closed due to wildfires," said Aaron Ferguson, Distance Learning Design Coach for Oxnard Union High School District. "Little did we know how years of emergency preparedness combined with insights from students and teachers would help us respond quickly to a global pandemic. Our student engagement rates remain high, and that is thanks to our amazing teachers, technology partners, and engaging virtual learning environments."

The case study outlines how a disaster preparedness initiative led to an approach to distance learning that set the stage for the district's pandemic response. Working with open technology providers whose offerings integrate well with each other also helped the district customize learning quickly to help teachers deliver memorable lessons to their students.

"At Canvas, our approach to learning has always been focused on how we can make teaching and learning easier," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Canvas. "Our open approach powers technology integrations like the one used by the Oxnard Union High School District to best serve their student population and enable their teachers to humanize online learning and make it have a classroom feel."

Canvas and Construct have worked together since July 2018, with both companies focusing on improving online learning experiences. Construct is participating in CanvasCon Online on October 15 and is focusing on helping educators improve, align, and reimagine their course activities.

"We combine years of pedagogical research with award-winning design to create custom online learning experiences people actually enjoy," said Katie Bradford, Chief Operating Officer at Construct. "We consider it an honor to partner with Canvas to help millions of learners and educators have memorable and authentic interactions with online learning."

To register for CanvasCon and reserve a free learning design consultation, visit https://www.constructeducation.com/construct-at-canvascon-online . To read more about how Oxnard Union High School District is improving online learning, visit https://www.constructeducation.com/oxnard-case-study .

ABOUT CONSTRUCT:

Construct enables opportunity through transformative learning experiences that bridge the gap between technology, education, and employment. Since 2013, Construct has challenged the status quo by doing the unexpected—emphasizing the value of quality production and design, both visual and instructional, in educational courses. With a global team, Construct continues to grow exponentially each year, expanding the team across geography and knowledge to best serve the needs of its growing client base.

Media Contact:

Becky Frost

pr@construct.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1233007/Construct_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.constructeducation.com



SOURCE Construct