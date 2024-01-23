As Demand for Energy Monitoring Systems Soars, Starline Launches the Next Generation Critical Power Monitor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starline, a brand of Legrand, is proud to unveil Starline's third generation of Critical Power Monitor products, the M70 CPM. Initially introduced in 2014, the Starline CPM has been the preferred method of data center busway power monitoring for major data center providers globally.

Since 2020, Starline's teams have been working to develop this new generation of their flagship energy meter to help customers achieve greater energy efficiency at their mission-critical and energy-hungry sites. Now, the M70 CPM is set to empower site managers across numerous verticals, from data centers to hospitals, to monitor energy consumption easily, reliably and in real-time.

For over 30 years, Starline, through its track busway innovations, has provided facilities with the most flexible, reliable and customizable power distribution systems on the market. Now, as global energy consumption continues to rise (the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects global electric power generating capacity to increase anywhere between 55% and 108% by 2050), the need for greater efficiency and power density within mission-critical spaces is surging. As a result, revenue-grade energy monitoring systems are more important than ever in providing site managers and decision-makers with the real-time data they need to optimize their electrical infrastructure.

Whether monitoring is required at the power feed, branch-circuit level or stand-alone enclosure, the M70 offers unmatched granularity. Equipped with the most comprehensive breadth of features on the market, the meter is packed with functionality from a first-of-its-kind temperature monitoring technology to audible alarms and a pivoting display for easy visual access from the floor. It also boasts the most extensive communications protocol offering on the market today. From redesigned LED and LCD displays for real-time visual data reference to the ability to configure it with DCIM and BMS packages for quick deployment, the M70 CPM will transform power monitoring for industries of all kinds. In addition to the added features and functionality, significant improvements have been made to aid in speed, robustness and ease of implementation.

"With the M70 CPM, we are demonstrating not only our commitment to listening to customers' needs, but also our desire to innovate through our products, with the aim of improving lives," says John Berenbrok, Product Director at Starline. "The M70 builds on our legacy of being at the forefront of technology, especially as it is also the only meter that will work optimally with track busway systems thanks to its compact size. It also outperforms most other power monitors on the market today, allowing up to six current transformer inputs versus the one or two that others permit. The M70 CPM is robust, innovative and flexible, designed to provide customers with the information they need to increase energy efficiency and reduce costs through preventative maintenance."

Other key benefits of the M70 CPM include:

Single-, two- and three-phase power outlet monitoring

Measured neutral

Optional Wi-Fi

Daisy-chain Ethernet and Modbus standard on all versions

AC or DC versions

Circuit breaker position sensing

End feed lug temperature monitoring

Enhanced security features

Access to advanced features and a wide array of built-in alarms

For more information about Starline's Critical Power Monitor, download the M70 product brochure here.

To learn more about Legrand and Starline, visit www.legrand.us/data-power-and-control .

About Starline, Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.0 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

Starline, the leader in customizable power distribution, has been an industry innovator for more than 90 years. The company's award-winning STARLINE Track Busway systems are the only fully flexible products available that allow access to power anywhere it is needed. STARLINE products have revolutionized electrical power distribution in data centers, industrial manufacturing facilities, retail chains and grocery stores worldwide. Acquired by Legrand in 2019, Starline is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legrand North and Central America. For more information: www.starlinepower.com

Media Contact

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

jsa_legrand@jsa.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906781/Legrand_Red_JPG_Logo.jpg