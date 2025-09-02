Aryza Announces Strategic Acquisition of Bravure to Expand Digital Collections and Debt Sale Capabilities

SYDNEY, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryza, a leading global provider of credit and debt lifecycle SaaS solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bravure, a market leader in technology enabled debt sale and recovery solutions. Based in Sydney Australia, this strategic acquisition reinforces Aryza's commitment to the Australian market, while enhancing its capabilities in the complex post-arrears environment.

Bravure's Bridge software helps creditors optimise recovery by analysing debt books, automating decisions on collection strategies, maximising the pricing of debt books, and enabling data exchanges with third parties such as debt collection agencies and the government.

Since inception, their solutions have earned a strong reputation, having facilitated the sale of over AUD 11 billion in debt assets since 2010. Their technology has enabled them to secure a highly impressive list of customers which includes banks, lenders and other creditors.

Following the recent acquisitions of RiskLogix, providing Governance, Risk & Compliance solutions, now under Aryza Unite, and Webio, now part of Aryza Engage, offering conversational AI for Collections and Customer Servicing this transaction marks Aryza's fourth acquisition this year and its third in Australia overall.

Bravure's solutions closely align with the Aryza Control and Aryza Evolve software platforms, part of our broader collections and recoveries suite of capabilities designed to manage collections, debt, and insolvency cases to help organisations work more efficiently and support customers effectively. This alignment supports a more positive debtor journey and creates opportunities for synergies and efficiencies in delivery.

By combining Bravure's regional expertise with Aryza's proven SaaS platforms, the acquisition delivers:

Deeper functionality in collections and debt sale execution.

Expanded capability to serve lenders, telecoms, utilities, and government agencies.

Greater capacity to deliver more solutions in region.

Access to innovative features like Bravure's direct-to-government data link, the first of its kind in the market.

A single-source provider experience for managing the entire non-performing debt lifecycle, with flexibility to scale and adapt services over time.

This acquisition aligns with Aryza's mission to deliver intelligent, compliant technology at scale, while creating opportunities to introduce Bravure's offerings into Aryza's established markets and improving the breadth of solutions that Bravure can offer to their current client base.

Colin Brown, CEO of Aryza, commented:

"Bravure is a natural fit for Aryza. Their expertise in using data and technology to improve both collections and debt sale aligns perfectly with our focus on end-to-end lifecycle management. Together, we're positioned to deliver powerful solutions to our clients, while expanding Aryza's capability in one of the most complex and regulated parts of the customer journey."

Alex Vale, CEO at Bravure, said:

"We're proud to become part of a global organisation that shares our commitment to innovation and responsible customer engagement, bringing new value to our clients through Aryza's complementary technology and vision. With Aryza's support, we're well-positioned to expand our presence in a highly specialised segment of the Australian market, offering much-needed solutions as demand increases and market conditions evolve."

As Aryza continues to grow globally, this acquisition reflects a strategic focus on combining in-depth market knowledge with global product innovation, delivering intelligent, ethical, and compliant solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern credit providers.

About Aryza

Aryza is a global provider of Credit & Debt Lifecycle Management SaaS solutions, specialising in innovative tools that streamline complex processes for Financial Services & individuals. With a focus on delivering value through technology, Aryza empowers organisations to improve efficiency, compliance, and customer outcomes.

About Bravure

Bravure is a leading provider of digital collections, hardship management, and debt sale advisory solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. Working with major banks, utilities, and telecommunications providers, Bravure delivers data-driven, compliant platforms that support fair customer outcomes and operational excellence. Since 2010, Bravure has overseen more than AUD 11 billion in debt sale transactions, establishing itself as the region's most experienced and trusted partner in post-arrears strategy.

