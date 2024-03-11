Aryaka Transforms Global Secure Networking with Groundbreaking Unified SASE as a Service

Only Solution Designed & Built to Deliver Performance, Agility, Simplicity & Security Without Tradeoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka® announced today at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas that it is transforming global secure networking with the launch of Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service. Aryaka's new offer is the only secure networking solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs.

Aryaka is the first SASE vendor to combine a unified single-pass architecture, global private network backbone, and security, observability and application performance capabilities into a single platform delivered as a service. The result is unprecedented security without complexity, negative performance impact or compromised user experience. Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service delivers all of this with agility, scale and "as-a-service" economics, while meeting the customer wherever they are on their SASE journey.

"Today's distributed workforces, increased security threats and hybrid application deployments make delivering secure, performant network access to applications and data harder than ever. Current solutions all compromise on some aspects of performance, security, flexibility and agility, creating risk and user experience gaps," said Renuka Nadkarni, Chief Product Officer at Aryaka. "Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service is the only solution that meets customers where they are, enabling them to modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments today and in the future."

Partner Opportunity

Aryaka's flexible approach enables partners – agents, VARs and MSPs – to help business customers wherever they are on their journey to secure network access success.

"As a partner-led company, Aryaka understands that an 'all or nothing' approach to SASE is impractical for channel partners to recommend to business clients that already have invested in security solutions," said Craig Patterson, Senior Vice President of Global Channels for Aryaka. "With Aryaka, partners now have the technology and service platform to help companies evolve their network security at their own pace regardless of their starting point."

Partners can enable businesses to:

Modernize legacy MPLS networks with agile and high-performance SD-WAN and secure remote access

Optimize network security and performance for multicloud applications

Transform network security with Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service

Unified SASE as a Service Elements

Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service converges and delivers four critical design elements:

Aryaka OnePass TM Architecture enables distributed policy enforcement through a distributed data plane, unified control plane and single management pane.

enables distributed policy enforcement through a distributed data plane, unified control plane and single management pane. Aryaka Zero Trust WAN traverses Aryaka's global private network backbone operating in more than 100 countries.

traverses Aryaka's global private network backbone operating in more than 100 countries. Comprehensive Networking, Security and Observability Services, including the new Aryaka SmartSecure next-generation firewall (NGFW) with secure web gateway (SWG), anti-malware and intrusion prevention system (IPS).

including the new Aryaka SmartSecure next-generation firewall (NGFW) with secure web gateway (SWG), anti-malware and intrusion prevention system (IPS). Flexible Delivery empowers businesses to choose their preferred approach to delivery (Aryaka or third-party) and implementation (managed, co-managed or self-managed).

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only SASE solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their unique SASE journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka's flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit www.aryaka.com.

