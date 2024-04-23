Aryaka Launches Migration Acceleration Program to Help Organizations Replace Legacy Network Security Products

Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service gains traction, simplifies secure network transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryaka®, the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, today announced the launch of its Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) – a program strategically designed to remove barriers and help IT leaders transition from legacy network security solutions to Unified SASE as a Service. Following its Unified SASE as a Service launch on March 11th, Aryaka is experiencing increasing demand as IT leaders grapple with securing networks in a landscape dominated by hybrid work models, AI and cloud applications, and ever-evolving security threats.

"Unified SASE, merging network connectivity and security into a single, cloud-driven framework, is essential for modern digital enterprises," said Mauricio Sanchez, Senior Research Director of Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "Leveraging this unified approach, Aryaka has captured the spotlight, concluding 2023 with a year-on-year growth rate of over 70 percent, the highest among Unified SASE providers."

To meet the influx of demand and create a frictionless experience for network security professionals looking to upgrade to Unified SASE as a Service, Aryaka is offering no fee implementation services and Aryaka security services to organizations replacing competitive solutions.

"We listen closely to customers, and they've told us that they want to extend and migrate from their legacy network security solutions to our Unified SASE as a Service," said Pete Harteveld, Chief Revenue Officer at Aryaka. "In response, we've launched the Aryaka Unified SASE MAP, which provides complimentary design, management and Aryaka security services to ease the financial and implementation challenges of migrating from legacy solutions, while extending protection across the entire network."

Customers Embrace Unified SASE as a Service

Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service has received positive feedback from early adopters who appreciate its unique approach to addressing the challenges of the evolving industry landscape. Several existing customers and prospects have expressed interest in leveraging the offering to streamline their secure network transformation journey.

"Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service offering and managed services empower our lean IT team to ensure reliable network and application performance while seamlessly integrating network security for the future," said Reid Kreimeyer, Senior Manager, IT Infrastructure & Operations at The Lauridsen Group.

"We're excited to collaborate with Aryaka as we continue our journey of modernizing and transforming our network and security setup to enhance our team members' experience," added Hari Mosali, Vice President of IT at The Lauridsen Group.

Partners Laud Future-Forward Flexibility of Unified SASE as a Service

Aryaka's sales partners have also praised Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service for its unmatched flexibility to meet customers where they are on their secure network transformation journey without having to rip and replace installed security solutions.

"We have been partnering with Aryaka for a long time, and our customers have always trusted them for high-performance and reliable network access," said Shmulik Haber, CEO, Internet-Binat. "With Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service, we can transform our customers' network and network security with an agile, flexible solution that addresses performance and security needs without compromise. Aryaka's offering is especially beneficial for hybrid enterprises that want robust network and security and flexible service delivery options."

"Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service uniquely addresses the network security challenge for our partners' enterprise clients with a breakthrough approach that provides a comprehensive solution with unprecedented flexibility," said Drew Lydecker, President, AVANT Communications, a leading Technology Services Distributor and Aryaka's Top Partner of the Year. "Our partners can meet customers where they are – not only leveraging their existing technologies but also enabling their network transformation journey at their own pace and cost-effectively with 'as a service' delivery."

Why Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service Stands Out

Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service prioritizes both performance and comprehensive security. This is achieved through its innovative OnePass™ architecture with a distributed data plane. Unlike other solutions, Aryaka delivers on all four pillars of a secure network: performance, agility, simplicity, and security.

"In the noisy SASE space, Aryaka has differentiated itself by delivering a fully integrated, global SASE platform with its own private network," said Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst at Futuriom. "This demonstrates that Aryaka is ahead of the industry curve in driving integration of security with network transport."

To learn more about Aryaka's Unified SASE as a Service, join Aryaka's upcoming live online event, "Common-Sense Security: The Case for Unified SASE as a Service," featuring panelists from Aryaka, Dell'Oro Group, and The Lauridsen Group, moderated by SC Media. You can also visit Aryaka at RSA at booth N-6482 in the Moscone North Expo Hall.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, the only SASE solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs. Aryaka meets customers where they are on their unique SASE journeys, enabling them to seamlessly modernize, optimize and transform their networking and security environments. Aryaka's flexible delivery options empower enterprises to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for cloud-based software-defined networking and security services. For more on Aryaka, please visit www.aryaka.com.

