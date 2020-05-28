ARVI VR Inc. Releases New VR Game "Survival" Simulating Island Vacation, Globally Available to LBE VR venues

Survival takes full advantage of the best VR tricks to immerse players into the intriguing survival quest. The game takes place on a small uninhabited island washed by the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean. Yet, don't be fooled by the beauty of palm trees and the white sand beach. Before you can figure out how to get out, you will need to prove that you have enough skills to live in the wild nature. Investigate the island, look for items that will help you to complete the tasks, find your friends, and try to survive at all costs. Make these dull quarantine days feel like a real vacation with the help of a new family-friendly VR game designed by the team of professional game developers from ARVI. Look for the game in VR rooms in your city.

"The game is a great way to get away from it all and spend an awesome time with friends," said Michael Dementii, CEO of ARVI VR. "Not only will players be able to enjoy the beauty of a tropical island, but they also get an opportunity to test their skills in the role of a plane crash survivor. A new unforgettable adventure for the whole family is guaranteed."

ARVI VR Inc. is a leading VR game development company with a headquarter in the USA and an R&D office in Ukraine. At the moment ARVI services 10 VR escape room games including "Mission Sigma," "Christmas Story," "Cyberpunk," and "Sanctum." These and other games are available at more than 150 locations in different countries around the world. The company is also planning to launch more games in 2020, a few of which are rolling out soon.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173452/ARVI_VR_SURVIVAL_Trailer.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1173443/VR_Escape_Game_SURVIVAL.jpg

https://vr.arvilab.com



