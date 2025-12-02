Arvato and Geek+ elevates Poland logistics hub with flexible Rack-To-Person robotics

POZNAŃ, Poland, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, a global leader in warehouse robotics, and Arvato, a global logistics service provider specializing in supply chain management and e commerce, have deployed a new Rack-To-Person robotics system at Arvato's logistics center in Poznań, Poland. The solution has been implemented to boost picking efficiency, support rapid volume growth, and ensure consistently high service levels for Arvato's diverse portfolio of clients.

Arvato has taken the next step in its automation roadmap with the introduction of this solution at its 48,000-square-meter logistics center. Powered by a fleet of Geekplus' P800 picking robots, the solution brings entire racks directly to ergonomically designed workstations, significantly accelerating order picking while reducing walking distances for employees. In addition, the system enables the optimization of storage space by supporting a higher density arrangement of racks.

"With this new system in Poznań, we're strengthening our ability to respond quickly to our clients' growth while giving our teams modern tools that make daily operations faster, safer, and more reliable," said Lidia Ratajczak-Kluck, Managing Director of Arvato in Poland. "Flexible automation is central to our strategy as a 3PL – it allows us to scale for peaks, onboard new product ranges quickly, and consistently deliver high service levels."

This system delivers flexibility and scalability, which are critical in light of the rapid growth of e-commerce in Poland. Driven by one of Europe's fastest-growing online markets, the country's logistics sector is racing to modernize, and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) are rapidly adopting mobile robotics to stay competitive and manage fluctuating demand.

"Arvato's Poznań site is a great example of how mobile robotics can unlock new levels of performance for 3PLs," said Rafal Sek, Sales Manager for Poland at Geekplus EMEA. "Our rack-to-person technology gives logistics providers the flexibility to expand robot fleets and workstations step by step, so they can adapt quickly to changing customer demands without rebuilding their warehouses."

With the implementation of this project, Geekplus is reinforcing its long-term strategy in Poland, which has rapidly become one of the company's most important markets in Europe.

