A new era for art market information - in the age of AI

PARIS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the end of September 2025, Artprice by Artmarket – World Leader in Art Market Information for 28 years – took a decisive step with the launch of Artprice News®: the first global press agency dedicated to art and its market, broadcast in 122 countries and 11 languages in the framework of a far-reaching operational integration with Cision PR Newswire and Perplexity AI.

Artprice News® Perplexity AI

According to thierry Ehrmann, Founder of Artprice and CEO of Artmarket.com: "With the launch of Artprice News®, we are taking a historic step. Artprice by Artmarket, already the world leader in art market databases for nearly 30 years, is now becoming the leading daily global news agency for art news and the art market. This dual approach – authoritative data and continuous information – gives us a unique position to support the transformation of the art market in the age of artificial intelligence."

Comprehensive global monitoring of art news: the combined power of Artprice and Perplexity AI

Artprice by Artmarket's ability to monitor and document all the global news in the art market relies on a highly sophisticated technological infrastructure, the result of a strategic alliance between its own historical databases, its proprietary Intranet connected to 7,200 partner Auction Houses worldwide and, now, on top of its own proprietary AI service, the real-time search capabilities of Perplexity AI. Combining Artprice's Intuitive ArtMarket® AI and its Blind Spot AI® application with Perplexity AI, our latest AI bot is now superior, in many ways to Google due to the quality of the proprietary prompts (several thousand) at its core.

Artprice News: 24/7 global coverage across 122 countries and 11 languages

This strategic deployment represents a major paradigm shift: Artprice is moving from a weekly schedule with its press agency ArtMarket Insight® – which will continue – to a continuous, daily global news feed with Artprice News in 122 countries and 11 languages, with its long-standing partner Cision PR Newswire.

Henceforward, Artprice News readers will have free access to thousands of historical, artistic, scientific and economic analyses from ArtMarket Insight®, which has long proved its value:

A simple free registration is all it takes to become a member of Artprice and access to Artprice News. For a global press agency like Artprice News, this represents an editorial foundation enriched by leading voices from the Art Market, giving it undeniable editorial legitimacy, supported by thousands of historical, artistic, scientific, and economic analyses from the ArtMarket Insight® press agency.

Thanks to Artprice News, Artprice by Artmarket now benefits from a large, high-quality database of members, where the transition from free membership to paid subscription happens naturally.

Indeed, Artprice News features the latest updates on artists, including encrypted hyperlinks that direct readers to the Artprice databases— effectively encouraging members to become subscribers.

This unparalleled distribution power allows Artprice by Artmarket to reach a global audience of enthusiasts and professionals, including collectors, art galleries, auction houses, museums, appraisers, cultural institutions, insurance companies, customs and tax officials, legal advisors, financial institutions and international media, thus consolidating its role as the world's leading daily news agency on the art market.

Artprice's transformation is not limited to the scale of its distribution. It relies on a revolutionary technological infrastructure integrating its proprietary AI applications, Intuitive ArtMarket® and Blind Spot AI®, the fruit of decades of algorithmic development.

This proprietary AI – developed for Artprice and Artprice news – leverages a massive volume of data from its 180 proprietary vector databases. Artprice's algorithms are capable of analyzing billions of anonymized logs, tens of millions of artworks, and identifying extremely complex, cross-cutting artistic trends that elude the academic, institutional, and commercial worlds.

To monitor tens of thousands of daily events specific to art and its market, Artprice news relies on Perplexity AI which allows it to target exactly what the user needs thanks to the thousands of very incisive prompts produced by its proprietary AI Intuitive ArtMarket®.

This synergy makes it possible to achieve a level of informational coverage that now falls under the category of 'scientific certainty' rather than 'high probability'

Perplexity AI, unanimously considered one of the world's leading and most powerful retrieval-augmented generative search engines, continuously indexes several hundred billion web pages across its global infrastructure.

Its hybrid indexing technology, driven by Artificial Intelligence, guarantees exceptional information freshness thanks to an AI-powered content understanding module, which generates and enhances analysis logic in real time in a self-improvement process based on feedback from millions of queries every hour.

In 2024, the platform registered over 650 million queries, demonstrating widespread adoption by professionals demanding accurate and verifiable information. Perplexity AI's processing capability relies on the dynamic use of several leading Large Language Models (LLMs) – GPT-4, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Gemini, and Grok – enabling optimal adaptation to the nature and hyper-complexity of each Artprice vertical prompt within its deep operational integration.

The scientific approach and deep operational integration between Artprice and Perplexity AI aligns with the French authorities' national ambition to make France the third world power in Artificial Intelligence after the United States and China, embodying a unique convergence between historical expertise and cutting-edge technological capabilities.

This association is part of Artprice's 2025-2030 strategic plan and provides for deeper progressive integrations between Artprice's 180 respective proprietary databases – including its Intuitive ArtMarket® AI and Blind Spot AI® technology – with Perplexity AI's constantly evolving advanced global search capabilities, including its agentic browser Comet®.

In concrete terms, this infrastructure allows the editorial team of the global press agency Artprice News and ArtMarket Insight® – composed of specialist writers, investigative journalists, art historians and econometricians – to monitor all macro and microeconomic events in the art market round the clock.

So, Artprice News covers, among other things, international museum exhibitions, art fairs, economic and financial movements on primary and secondary art markets, institutional appointments, discoveries of works, controversial appraisals, market information leaks and legal and fiscal developments regularly affecting the art market all over the world.

Perplexity AI's global geographic coverage – with a particularly strong presence in the US (22.50% of traffic), Europe (13.84% of traffic) and over 120 other countries – ensures a diversity of sources and perspectives that no centralized system could match.

Human editorial expertise remains the ultimate filter and guarantee of quality.

Each article published by Artprice News is the result of in-depth work by its editors, journalists, historians, and econometricians, who use Perplexity AI in tandem as a comprehensive monitoring and documentation tool, drawing on databases that form Artprice's news feeds. They consistently apply their critical judgment, industry knowledge, and analytical rigor to produce original, contextualized editorial content, enriched by Artprice's 28 years of expertise as the World Leader in Art Market Information.

Thierry Ehrmann, founder of Artprice and CEO of Artmarket.com, has always stated "there can be no Artificial Intelligence without human intelligence", and Artprice firmly believes this principle should guide the responsible and enlightened use of such technologies in the service of journalistic excellence.

The virtuous circle of global indexing: how Artprice News, PR Newswire and Perplexity AI are creating the best possible information ecosystem for the art market.

The deep operational alliance between Artprice News, its historical partner PR Newswire (Cision) and Perplexity AI creates an unprecedented information ecosystem, based on a virtuous strategic circle of indexing, dissemination and editorial enhancement that simultaneously benefits the three players and, above all, end-users worldwide.

This synergy is based on a sophisticated technical architecture which ensures that art market news – produced daily by the Artprice News teams – achieves optimal global visibility, while simultaneously feeding the search capabilities of Perplexity AI with exceptional reference content, respecting the copyright of Artprice News.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Artprice by Artmarket has established itself as the leading global source of art market information. Its strength rests on its unique and unparalleled foundations:

- Over 35 million auction results and indices covering more than 890,000 artists

- The world's largest documentary archive (owned by Artprice): 210 million images and engravings of works of art from manuscripts and auction catalogues from 1700 to the present day

- A global network of 7,200 partner auction houses continuously updates its databases via its dedicated Intranet, reaching over 9.3 million members worldwide.

This unique position within the Global Art Market was recognized, among other destinctions, by a reputational study conducted during the 36th Congress of the International Committee of Art History (CIHA, Lyon 2024), where Artprice ranked as the Top of Mind art market information source among more than 1,000 participants from 60 countries.

Artificial Intelligence at the heart of an editorial revolution

Artprice's transformation is not limited to the scale of its distribution. It relies on a revolutionary technological infrastructure integrating its proprietary AI applications, Intuitive ArtMarket® and Blind Spot AI®, the fruit of decades of algorithmic development.

This proprietary AI, developed for Artprice News to optimize its vertical news feeds (among other uses) and structured with highly sophisticated data from Perplexity AI, leverages a massive volume of data from its 180 proprietary vector databases. Artprice's algorithms are capable of analyzing billions of anonymized logs, tens of millions of artworks, and identifying extremely complex, cross-cutting artistic trends that elude the academic, institutional and commercial worlds.

Tokenization of historical data for Artprice's 2026 Annual Art Market Report

Artprice possesses the world's largest collection of manuscripts and auction catalogues, dating from 1700 to the present day. Appraised by a leading specialist in 2025, this unique collection has been valued at 43 million euros and is the art market's equivalent of the Great Library of Alexandria, representing an exceptional heritage that is currently being integrated into its proprietary AI, Intuitive ArtMarket®, with systematic tokenization of historical information, notably ahead of Artprice's 32nd Annual Report on the Global Art Market, scheduled for publication in March 2026.

This tokenization process has already been completed for 18 million high-quality images, all analyzed and annotated by Artprice historians and experts, contributing to a unique corpus of historical information that allows our loyal users to discover new and previously unexplored dimensions of the art market.

Institutional recognition and our 2025-2030 vision

Artprice by Artmarket has twice been awarded the "Innovative Company" label by the French Public Investment Bank (BPI). The company aims for a third award in 2026, confirming its leadership in technological innovation applied to the art market.

At the World Summit for Action on Artificial Intelligence, hosted by France in February 2025, Artprice presented its 2025-2030 strategic plan, which positions the company as a global leader in AI for art market information. This roadmap envisions the development of multiple energy-efficient and highly specialized AI systems, each tailored to one of Artprice's departments, thus creating an unparalleled AI ecosystem in its sector.

PR Newswire's global infrastructure: 122 countries, 11 languages: an unparalleled network

After 28 years of collaboration with PR Newswire (Cision) for the distribution of its press releases, the deployment of Artprice News in 122 countries and 11 languages relies primarily on PR Newswire's global infrastructure as the world's largest press release distribution network for over 70 years. This distribution power is based on its unparalleled technical and relational foundations in the industry:

A global media network with more than 500,000 broadcast points.

PR Newswire boasts the world's largest distribution network, encompassing over 440,000 newsrooms, news feeds and professional subscribers. This network includes direct partnerships with the world's leading news agencies such as AFP, DPA, Associated Press, Reuters, and Bloomberg, ensuring the full redistribution of news stories via the platform. These stories are then disseminated to over 8,000 news sites, including Yahoo! Finance, Google News, MSN, Wall Street Online and hundreds of other high-traffic news platforms.



Comprehensive linguistic and geographical coverage.

Unlike other distribution services that are limited to a few markets, PR Newswire covers more than 122 countries and 11 languages, enabling Artprice, and now Artprice News, to disseminate its analyses and news in the 11 strategic languages of the global art market for the past 28 years: French, English, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, and Russian. This multilingual capability is essential for reaching collectors, institutions, and professionals in their native languages, from the Persian Gulf to the Asia-Pacific region, and from Latin America to Eastern Europe .



Real-time alerts to more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, live feeds, journalists and 270,000 bloggers and influencers.



Every news item published by Artprice for over 28 years, and now Artprice News via PR Newswire, is instantly notified to over 710,000 journalists, newsrooms, bloggers and influencers listed in Cision's proprietary database, segmented by nearly 200 sectors and areas of expertise.



These media professionals are alerted in real time via the PRNewswire For Journalists (PRNJ) platform according to their personalized selection criteria (topic, country, language, sector). For the art market, this means that every record-breaking sale announcement, every emerging trend, every institutional appointment identified by Artprice News immediately reaches specialized journalists in art media, the culture sections of national newspapers, luxury magazines, and international financial publications.

SEO excellence and AI-powered indexing: PR Newswire's technical dominance

Beyond human dissemination, PR Newswire's technical infrastructure ensures exceptional visibility in traditional search engines and new AI-augmented search engines, creating the essential bridge to Perplexity AI and its users.

Absolute leadership in SEO and AI search:

An exhaustive independent analysis conducted by Semrush (considered the best SEO software suite by 35% of its S&P 500 clients) in October 2025, demonstrated PR Newswire's overwhelming dominance over all its competitors in critical areas of digital visibility.

This technical performance explains why Artprice News dispatches, once distributed via PR Newswire, benefit from rapid indexing, optimal ranking and sustained visibility in search results. Artprice press releases since 1999, and now Artprice News itself, distributed via PR Newswire, frequently appear in featured snippets on Google, Google News and Google Discover, significantly increasing their organic visibility.

For over 28 years, Artprice has patiently built and expanded its global network with thousands of hours spent with its teams and those of Cision PR Newswire.

Artprice News content, which focuses on the Art Market – a YMYL (Your Money, Your Life) field, where the accuracy of information is critical for the financial decisions of collectors and investors – thus benefits from a considerable boost in authority and credibility simply by its association with the PR Newswire platform.

Perplexity AI: real-time indexing and free access to Artprice News dispatches

It is precisely this excellent SEO performance, multi-channel distribution and editorial authority that makes Artprice News dispatches particularly attractive to AI-enhanced search engines like Perplexity AI.

Hybrid indexing powered by Perplexity AI

Unlike traditional generative AI models that rely solely on pre-trained (and often outdated) data, Perplexity AI performs real-time web searches using its AI-driven hybrid indexing infrastructure.

This informational freshness is exceptional: nearly 780 million monthly searches, guaranteeing the most recent information, including Artprice News dispatches published just a few minutes ago, immediately available to its users.



Selection and citation criteria by Perplexity AI.

When faced with a user query, Perplexity AI does not simply find relevant pages: it selects, prioritizes and cites the sources it deems the most reliable and relevant.

High Domain Authority: Perplexity AI prioritizes sources from high-authority domains. Artprice.com, Artmarket.com, and PRNewswire.com, with their exceptional authority as demonstrated by Semrush (more referring domains than all their competitors), benefit from an 'authority score' that automatically places their content in a favorable position.





Reliability and sources verifiability: studies on Perplexity AI demonstrate that it exclusively favors recognized academic, institutional and journalistic sources. Artprice, with its 28 years of global authority on the art market and its 180 proprietary and authoritative databases, perfectly matches the profile of an extremely reliable source that Perplexity AI naturally seeks.

Perplexity AI's free access to Artprice News dispatches: a win-win strategy

For Perplexity AI: access to exceptionally authoritative, constantly updated content covering a specialized field (the art market) with unparalleled expertise. Artprice News dispatches allow Perplexity AI – while respecting Artprice's copyright – to respond accurately, reliably, and up-to-date to the tens of thousands of daily queries concerning auctions, sales records, art trends, major exhibitions and the economics of the art market. Perplexity AI can thus offer its users world-class information, free of charge, which enhances the quality of its service and the loyalty of its 300 million active users, encouraging them to subscribe to Artprice, particularly through its Comet® agentic browser.

For Perplexity AI users: when a user asks Perplexity AI a question related to the art market – such as "What are Basquiat's recent sales records?" or "What are the principal trends in the contemporary art market in 2025?", or "Who won the Marcel Duchamp Prize this year?" – the AI will systematically scan, select, and quote Artprice News dispatches distributed via PR Newswire, as these represent the most authoritative, up-to-date, and reliable sources available on the web. Users thus benefit from exceptionally high-quality answers sourced from the world leader in art market information, with clickable quotes allowing them to directly access the full dispatches for further research.

For Artprice News: each citation by Perplexity AI represents editorial validation by AI, signaling to hundreds of millions of monthly users that the authoritative art market information comes from Artprice. This massive visibility, combined with the quality backlinks generated by the citations (both within the Perplexity AI interface and in articles by journalists who use Perplexity AI and its agent-based Comet® browser for their research), creates a virtuous circle of reputation and authority.

Global distribution via PR Newswire → optimal indexing by Google, Bing and other traditional search engines + alerts to 710,000 journalists. Excellent SEO performance → high visibility in organic searches + priority indexing by Perplexity AI. Frequent citations by Perplexity AI → massive exposure to 100+ million monthly users + qualified traffic to the full news stories. Highly qualified traffic and engagement → potential new subscribers for Artprice subscription-based services + increased domain authority. Increased authority → even more frequent citations by Perplexity AI and accumulated media coverage → the virtuous circle perpetuates and amplifies itself.

Evidence of the virtuous circle: performance measures and empirical validation

This virtuous circle is not theoretical: it is measured, documented and quantified by independent data:

12,600 media mentions in 6 months: A case study published by Cision PR Newswire demonstrates that Artprice obtained more than 12,600 media mentions worldwide in six months thanks to its distribution via PR Newswire, with whom it has been a preferred partner since 1999, an exceptionally high figure that testifies to the massive use of its content by international media.

Double the mentions in AI search: PR Newswire generates twice as many mentions in AI-assisted searches as its competitors, empirically confirming that content distributed via this platform – including Artprice dispatches – benefits from maximum visibility in search engines like Perplexity AI.

Higher qualified traffic: Studies on user behavior show that traffic from Perplexity AI has above-average session time and engagement, as users arrive already convinced of the relevance and reliability of the cited source.

Perplexity AI's exponential growth: with growth from 650 million annual queries in 2024 to 780 million monthly queries in 2025, and a valuation of $9 billion after only three years in existence, Perplexity AI is establishing itself as the third largest global search ecosystem, multiplying Artprice News' potential exposure accordingly.

A triangle of excellence dedicated to providing authoritative information on the Art Market

In conclusion, the ecosystem formed by Artprice News (28 years of editorial expertise and its proprietary AI), PR Newswire (global infrastructure and SEO excellence) and Perplexity AI (real-time indexing and AI-augmented search) constitutes a unique model in the information industry.

A highly virtuous triangle:

By allowing Perplexity AI free access to its dispatches, Artprice News is not engaged in philanthropy; the company is strategically investing in its position as a global reference source cited by Artificial Intelligence, ensuring that every professional, collector, investor or art enthusiast who queries an AI application about art market-related matters receives a response citing Artprice by Artmarket as a global authority source. This exceptional visibility will inevitably translate into a growth in paid subscription to Artprice's services.

Hundreds of millions of users worldwide – whether using Google, Bing, Perplexity AI or other platforms – thus gain access to the most reliable, up-to-date and comprehensive art market information, exclusively sourced from Artprice.

This positioning – impossible to reproduce for competitors who do not have Artprice's historical expertise, the practice and knowledge of PR Newswire's infrastructure and all the new AI search engines – constitutes a decisive competitive advantage for the decade 2025-2035, a period during which information searching will migrate massively to conversational interfaces powered by Artificial Intelligence and agentic browsers.

Images:

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2025/11/img1-Artprice-News.png]

[https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2025/11/img2-Logo-Perplexity.jpg]

Copyright 1987-2025 thierry Ehrmann www.artprice.com - www.artmarket.com

Artprice's econometrics department can answer all your questions relating to personalized statistics and analyses: econometrics@artprice.com

Find out more about our services with the artist in a free demonstration: https://artprice.com/demo

Our services: https://artprice.com/subscription

About Artmarket.com:

Artmarket.com is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris. The latest TPI analysis includes more than 18,000 individual shareholders excluding foreign shareholders, companies, banks, FCPs, UCITS: Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Watch a video about Artmarket.com and its Artprice department: https://artprice.com/video

Artmarket and its Artprice department were founded in 1997 by thierry Ehrmann, the company's CEO. They are controlled by Groupe Serveur (created in 1987). cf. the certified biography from Who's Who In France©:

https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2025/02/2025-Biographie_de_Thierry_Ehrmann-Who-s-Who-In-France.pdf

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, world leader in the accumulation, management and exploitation of historical and current art market information (the original documentary archives, codex manuscripts, annotated books and auction catalogs acquired over the years) in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 879,900 artists.

Artprice Images® allows unlimited access to the largest art market image bank in the world with no less than 181 million digital images of photographs or engraved reproductions of artworks from 1700 to the present day, commented by our art historians.

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, constantly enriches its databases from 7,200 auction houses and continuously publishes art market trends for the main agencies and press titles in the world in 121 countries and 11 languages.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artmarketcom-artprice-and-cision-extend-their-alliance-to-119-countries-to-become-the-worlds-leading-press-agency-dedicated-to-the-art-market-nfts-and-the-metaverse-301431845.html

Artmarket.com makes available to its 9.3 million members (members log in) the advertisements posted by its Members, who now constitute the first global Standardized Marketplace® for buying and selling artworks at fixed prices.

There is now a future for the Art Market with Artprice's Intuitive Artmarket® AI.

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, has twice been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the French Public Investment Bank (BPI), which has supported the company in its project to consolidate its position as a global player in the art market.

Artprice by Artmarket publishes its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report:

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2025

See our 2024 Global Art Market Annual Report, published in March 2025 by Artprice by Artmarket: https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2024

Summary of Artmarket press releases with its Artprice department: https://serveur.serveur.com/artmarket/press-release/en/

Follow all the Art Market news in real-time with Artmarket and its Artprice department on Facebook and Twitter:

www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom/ (more than 6.5 million subscribers)

twitter.com/artmarketdotcom

twitter.com/artpricedotcom

Discover the alchemy and the universe of Artmarket and its Artprice department: https://www.artprice.com/video whose head office is the famous Museum of Contemporary Art Abode of Chaos dixit The New York Times / La Demeure of Chaos: https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013

Madame Rachida Dati, French Minister of Culture, has granted official recognition to thierry Ehrmann's Abode of Chaos as a 'total work of art', the global headquarters of Artprice by Artmarket.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madame-rachida-dati-french-minister-of-culture-has-granted-official-recognition-to-thierry-ehrmanns-abode-of-chaos-as-a-total-work-of-art-the-global-headquarters-of-artprice-by-artmarket-302409684.html

La Demeure du Chaos/Abode of Chaos – Total Work of Art and Singular Architecture.

Confidential bilingual work, now made public: https://ftp1.serveur.com/abodeofchaos_singular_architecture.pdf

L'Obs - The Museum of the Future: https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o

https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999 (more than 4.1 million subscribers)

https://vimeo.com/124643720

Contact Artmarket.com and its Artprice department - Contact: Thierry Ehrmann, ir@artmarket.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822767/img1_Artprice_News.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822768/img2_Perplexity.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260897/Artmarket_logo.jpg