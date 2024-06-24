Artlist Revolutionizes Video Creation with an Innovative AI Voiceover Feature

Artlist becomes first creative asset platform to offer an in-product AI voice generator, unveiling an exclusive voice catalog

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist, a creative technology company that provides a vast catalog of royalty-free digital assets to empower brands and content creators worldwide, today announced its latest offering — an in-product AI voiceover generator for video creators. This groundbreaking feature marks a new era in content creation and another significant step in Artlist's mission to empower brands and creators with everything they need to create videos in one place. The AI voiceover generator feature is included in the Artlist Max plan, offering even more value for the same price, and as a stand-alone plan.

Artlist's AI voice generator feature seamlessly integrates into existing workflows alongside Artlist's music, sound effects, footage, and template offering. By eliminating the need for external voiceover services, brands and creators can save valuable time and resources, accelerating content creation and unlocking new storytelling possibilities.

"We're excited to introduce the AI voiceover generator to our platform," says Itzik Elbaz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist. "This new feature will enhance the ability of brands and creators to craft immersive narratives and bring their visions to life with unmatched clarity and emotion. Whether you're a high-end production company, an in-house creative team, or an emerging content creator, Artlist provides the tools you need to succeed in today's competitive creator economy all in one place."

Artlist's voiceover feature represents a significant breakthrough in content creation, providing creators with unparalleled access to a unique, high-quality voice catalog crafted by top-tier artists. Creators can now enrich their videos with professional-grade narrations, elevating the quality of their content and captivating audiences like never before with an array of exclusive voices at their fingertips.

"We developed a catalog of exclusive voices with a goal of democratizing access to high-quality narrations, to enable brands and creators to enhance their videos with professional-grade voiceovers," said Roee Peled, Chief Product Officer of Artlist. "By leveraging advanced AI and speech synthesis technologies, we can make it easier and more cost-effective for brands and creators to produce engaging voiceovers at scale."

AI voiceover technology is rapidly transforming, offering increased efficiency, cost savings, and creative flexibility for content creators. This surge in popularity has led businesses and creators to recognize its potential to improve engagement and convey messages effectively. From promotional videos to tutorials and beyond, AI voiceover generator offers an efficient solution for capturing audience attention and driving results.

About Artlist

Artlist is a leading creative technology company empowering global brands and individual creators with an extensive catalog of over 2.5 million high-quality, royalty-free digital creative assets, including music, sound effects, footage, templates, and plugins, made by award-winning artists. The company has over 26M users, including top-tier global brands like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Calvin Klein, who trust Artlist as a complete solution for video creation. With a simple global license and unlimited usage, Artlist's mission is to enable creativity without limits through Artlist, its all-in-one video creation platform, and the Motion Array catalog for content creators. Artlist has been recognized as a top startup by Wired and LinkedIn. Founded in 2016, it has continued to revolutionize the creative industry by offering exclusive assets under a subscription-based model. For more information, please visit www.artlist.io .

