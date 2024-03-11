Artlist Partners with Internationally Acclaimed Artist Luke Smile in Make it Move Project, Setting Creativity in Motion by Transforming Street Art into Exclusive Digital Template

Marketers, influencers, and content creators can integrate in video projects authentic street art from Artlist's catalog in video projects

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist, the creative technology company used by more than 26M digital creators and major brands worldwide, announced their collaboration with pioneering street artist Luke Smile. This partnership marks a significant step forward in democratizing art creation, blending the vibrant energy of street art with digital accessibility to empower creators worldwide. The Make it Move collaboration aims to bridge the gap between physical art and digital creativity together with Luke Smile, who is known for his captivating typographic artworks and use of a combination of traditional sign writing, spray paint, and hand-cut stencils.

Over the coming days, Luke will transform a blank wall in Shoreditch, an iconic home of street art in London, into an eye-catching visual feast. The wall art has been digitized as a typography template exclusively available on Artlist — offering users an unprecedented opportunity to integrate authentic street art into video projects.

Liran Friedman, Head of Brand Marketing at Artlist: "Artlist is dedicated to empowering brands and creators by providing them with the highest quality creative assets made by real artists to bring their visions to life. Partnering with Luke Smile is a natural extension of our mission, enabling us to bring the raw, unfiltered art of the streets into the digital realm for our users to explore, create, and make it their own."

Luke Smile added, "Street art is about making bold statements and connecting with people in unexpected places. This collaboration with Artlist allows my art to exceed physical boundaries and reach a global audience. It's about empowering all creators to experiment and express themselves in new ways, using the streets as a canvas and the digital space as well."

Artlist's templates are versatile, easy to use, and suitable for a variety of creative projects, including video production, graphic design, and digital art, in all platforms. Artlist users have the freedom to customize these templates, allowing for endless creative possibilities.

In addition to the digital collaboration, we are excited to invite Londoners and visitors alike to experience Luke Smile in action, creating his live art installation from 11th-16th March,

at Great Eastern Street Gallery, EC2A 3NT. Visit Make it Move for more information.

This collaboration not only highlights Artlist's commitment to innovation and creativity but also underscores the importance of street art as a powerful medium for social commentary and public engagement. By turning physical street art into a downloadable template, Artlist and Luke Smile are setting a unique standard for creative collaboration, one that encourages creators to push the boundaries of their imagination.

About Artist

Artlist is a leading creative technology company providing the top global brands and individual creators with a catalog of over 2M professional, high-quality, and exclusive digital assets for video creation made by award-winning artists. Over 26M users, including top-tier global brands like Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Calvin Klein, trust Artlist as a complete solution for video creation. Artlist provides complete creative freedom with unlimited usage, unlimited downloads, and a simple global license suitable for any project. Artlist's mission is to empower people to create without limits, through its two products:

1. Artlist, an all-in-one platform for video creation, including high-quality and curated royalty-free music, SFX, footage, templates, plugins, and more.

2. MotionArray, the ultimate marketplace for creators, including high-quality video templates by the world's top motion designers, presets, plugins, music, SFX, stock footage, graphics for design, motion graphics, and stock photos.

These catalogs are constantly updated through contributions from a global team of world-class artists.

Artlist has been recognized as a top startup by Wired and LinkedIn. Founded in 2016, it has continued to revolutionize the creative industry by offering unique assets under a subscription-based model.

