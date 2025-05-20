Artistic cooperation between Automobili Estrema and Fabian Oberhammer "The Dizzy Viper"

The creation of 10 series of 2 "NFT" images each, titled "Fulminea Dystopia." The first pair of images is called "Only Survivor: Fulminea."

The second project, "Estrema Fulminea Original," consists of creations that playfully parody the famous video game "Grand Theft Auto V" (also known as "GTA 5"), which features a vehicle inspired by Fulminea, the "Överflöd Pipistrello."

The proceeds from both projects will help complete the road-going prototype being developed in collaboration with a company based in the Turin area.

Gianfranco Pizzuto, CEO and founder of Automobili Estrema:

"I am particularly happy and proud of this collaboration with Fabian, who is also a fellow citizen of Merano. At Automobili Estrema we continue to believe in the Fulminea project, and I'm certain that Fabian's contribution will be decisive."

Fabian Oberhammer "The Dizzy Viper":

"For a long time, I wanted to meet Gianfranco and offer my support to be part of the Fulminea project. In the end, he got to me first, but I am very satisfied with this opportunity to contribute and help bring Fulminea into production soon."

Information:

Automobili Estrema, founded in October 2020 by Italian entrepreneur Gianfranco Pizzuto, is a car manufacturer specializing in the design and production of small-series electric hypercars and supercars. The first model, "Fulminea," is a two-seater hypercar with a composite chassis and body, and a high-performance battery. Its four electric motors, one for each wheel, deliver 1.5 MW of peak power (over 2000 hp), enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under 2 seconds and a top speed of over 350 km/h.

Fulminea was unveiled to the public at MAUTO in Turin in May 2021. First deliveries are expected in the second half of 2026.

fulminea.com

Fabian Oberhammer, also known as "The Dizzy Viper," is a digital artist born in 1997 in Merano, South Tyrol, Italy. Fabian has been creating digital art for nearly 10 years. Since February 2017, he has created a daily digital artwork inspired by the automotive world. To date, he has produced over 3,000 pieces. Posting his work daily on Instagram has helped him build a following of over 180,000 people, inspiring many young artists. Creating something new every day has led Fabian to explore new artistic horizons.

thedizzyviper.com

NFT, or "Non-Fungible Token," is a type of digital token—a certificate of ownership—based on blockchain technology. These tokens represent unique digital or physical assets such as artworks, songs, or objects, certifying their ownership in a unique and irreplaceable way.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691027/Fabian_Oberhammer__Gianfranco_Pizzuto.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691028/Fulminea_1_NFT.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691608/Fulminea_2_NFT.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691030/Estrema_Fulminea_Original.jpg