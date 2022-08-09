Artificial Marble Market to Reach $4.58 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in construction activities and increase in use of artificial marble in various palliations such as walls, flooring, furniture, countertops and others drives the growth of the global artificial marble market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Artificial Marble Market by Product type (Polyester Artificial Marble, Cement Artificial Marble, Composite Artificial Marble, Sintered Artificial Marble), by Application (Flooring, Walls, Countertops, Others), by End User (Residential, Non-Residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global artificial marble industry was estimated at $2.88 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $4.58 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The market study is exclusively meant to help the readers with a complete valuation of industry analysis and trends.

Determinants of growth:

Rise in construction activities and increase in use of artificial marble in various palliations such as walls, flooring, furniture, countertops, and others drive the growth of the global artificial marble market. Also, the fact that artificial marble has various advantages over natural marble such as cost effectiveness, easy remodeling, high durability, easy maintenance, and better appearance has supplemented the market growth even more. Simultaneously, surge in investments in expansion and renovation of buildings and tourist places is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2626

Covid-19 scenario:

Halted production activities across the world had a sheer negative impact on the global artificial marble market, especially during the initial period.

However, mass rollout of vaccinations has improved the global situation, leading to the reopening of artificial marble companies at their full-scale capacities. The market for artificial marble is now getting back on track at a slow and steady pace.

The polyester artificial marble segment to dominate by 2031:

Based on product type, the polyester artificial marble segment held nearly two-fifths of the global artificial marble market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, due to increase in its adoption of artificial marbles in decorative mosaics and landscaping. The composite artificial marble segment, nevertheless, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the fact that composite marble or engineered marble brings a seamless look to the floor and more uniformity in colors & design for large areas.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Artificial Marble Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2626

The flooring segment to rule the roost:

Based on application, the flooring segment generated the major share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global artificial marble market, and is projected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Rise in new construction activities is one of the major factors that drive the segment growth. The countertops segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% by 2031. This is attributed to the fact that artificial marble plays a crucial role in the countertops industry by giving large restaurant ventures a contemporary look for their kitchens.

The residential segment to maintain the lion's share:

By end-user, the residential segment contributed to more than half of the global artificial marble market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. Growing awareness regarding insulating properties of artificial marbles fuels the segment growth. The non-residential segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is because non-residential marbles are increasingly being installed in offices & buildings, restaurants kitchen tops, commercial establishments, and public infrastructures.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global artificial marble market. The same region would also garner the fastest CAGR of 5.8% by 2031. Ongoing infrastructure development in China and India drives the market growth. The regions studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2626

Key players in the industry:

Classic Marble & Stone

Aristech Surfaces LLC

LX HAUSYS

Yunfu City Liji Stone Co., Ltd. Engineering

XISHI GROUP LTD

Owell

Southland Stone

Cupa Group

DuPont

Guangdong Legend Stone Co., Ltd

Hari Stones Ltd

Hfrtub Co. Ltd.

Hyundai L & C Europe GMBH

Kalinga Stone

WANFENG

Lotte Chemical

MARMIL S.A.

The report analyzes these key players in the global artificial marble market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Ceramic Tiles Market - Global ceramic tiles market Is projected to reach $633.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Natural Stone Market - Global natural stone market is projected to reach $50,465.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0%.



Cobblestone Market - Global cobblestone market is projected to reach $12.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2031.



Outdoor flooring Market - Global outdoor flooring market is projected to reach $22,070.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.



Indoor Flooring Market - Global indoor flooring market is projected to reach $226.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.





Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Construction Flooring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029



Laminate Flooring Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



Flooring Market - Global Report opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: Facebook | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research