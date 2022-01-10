Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market size worth $ 14.3 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 20.17% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

AI based solutions which includes end-to-end transparency, demand-forecasting models, dynamic planning optimization, integrated business planning, and automation of the physical flow, and other factors will lead the growth in Supply Chain Industry.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market" By Application (Fleet Management, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Virtual Assistant, and Others), By End-User (Automotive, Retail, Consumer-packaged Goods, Food and Beverages, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market size was valued at USD 4.8 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.3 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.17% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23561

Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market Overview

Artificial intelligence is growing at a fast pace when it denotes global logistics and supply chain management. According to the executives from the transportation industry, fields go through a significant transformation. As evolution is happening in technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and alike new technologies is said to hold the potential to bring in disturbance and lead innovation inside these industries. Artificial intelligence has been equipped with computing techniques that support selecting large quantities of data from logistics and supply chain

AI has been used in several end-use applications where companies can operate without human supervision. The machinery and equipment which are AI-enabled can work effectively by acquiring human abilities. Supply chains in manufacturing are quickly adapting AI technologies as part of their digitization strategies. AI in supply chains helps in organizing and analyzing data, which helps decision-making problems, ranging from logistics to warehousing. Such AI-enabled applications in the manufacturing industry are expected to improve efficiency and aid in saving time. The utilization of computerized reasoning in supply chain management exhibited more subtleties with common sense models from Amazon and Amer Sports.

Amazon is utilizing computerized reasoning procedures for web-based shopping and it has automated its warehouse. As the smart warehouses are more advanced in the operations of daily routine. Amazon has used artificial intelligence to provide customers with better satisfaction. Amer Sports is using machine learning successfully to improve the management and predictability of its supply chain. The automation process has taken a big stride because of AI technologies.

Key Players

The major players in the market are IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Samsung (South Korea), LLamasoft, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), Xilinx, Inc. (U.S.).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market On the basis of Application, End-User, and Geography.

Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market, By Application

Fleet Management



Supply Chain Planning



Warehouse Management



Virtual Assistant



Others



Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market, By End-User

Automotive



Retail



Consumer-packaged Goods



Food and Beverages



Others



Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Supply Chain Management Software Market By Component (Solution, Services), By Solution Type (Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System), By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), By User Type (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Food And Beverages), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

In-Memory Analytics Market By Components (Software and Service), By Application (Financial management Supply chain optimization Predictive asset management Product and process management), By Organizational Size (Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) and Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Retail and eCommerce), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Supply Chain Analytics Market By Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Application (Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Automotive), By Component (Sales And Operation Planning, Manufacturing Analytics, Transportation And Logistics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

RFID Market By Product Type (Tags, Readers, & Software and Services), By Tag Type (Active Tags & Passive Tags), By Application (Animal Tracking/Agriculture, Commercial, Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain, Retail, & Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 5 Blockchain Supplychain Companies managing supply chains with unique technology

Visualize Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research