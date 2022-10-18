Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 52.37 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 47.80% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

18 Oct, 2022, 15:15 BST
The industry's atomization and adoption of IoT, growing complex data sets, falling hardware costs, and increased computing power are driving Artificial Intelligence Adoption In Manufacturing Market.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market" By Component (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing), and By Geography.
As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market size was valued at USD 1.56 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 52.37 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 47.80% from 2023 to 2030.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market Overview
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology enables machines to perform tasks that were previously performed by humans. It creates machines that can learn, plan, recognise speech, and solve problems. One of the primary goals of artificial intelligence is the development of intelligent machines and smart systems. It is useful in a variety of industries, such as gaming, expert systems, vision systems, intelligent robots, and natural language processing, to name a few. The robotics industry is being transformed by artificial intelligence (AI), which incorporates computer vision and machine learning. AI-powered automation has numerous potential applications in a variety of industries, including material processing, aviation, healthcare, agriculture, and energy. Artificial intelligence (AI) is used to detect and automate equipment issues.
AI technology's expanding applications and simple deployment methods have piqued the government's interest, resulting in increased government investment in AI and related technologies. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been adopted by a variety of industries, including aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive, as a result of advancements in deep learning and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN). There is a growing demand for artificial intelligence industrial solutions as more data must be examined and interpreted. The development of more dependable cloud computing infrastructures, as well as advances in dynamic artificial intelligence solutions, have a significant impact on the market's potential for growth. AI is being used to accelerate commercial processes, automate risky jobs, and supplement or replace skilled labour across the board.
Key Developments
- January 2022 – The GeForce RTX 3050 is a new product from NVIDIA that provides next-generation visuals and AI to games. Ray tracing technology is used in the RTX line-up for real-time, cinematic-quality rendering. Deep learning super sampling and frame rate enhancements are also included in the package.
- December 2021 – IBM has announced the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center, a digital platform containing a variety of tools and resources, as well as ecosystem partners, to assist users in modernizing data, processes, and applications in an open hybrid cloud architecture.
Key Players
The major players in the market are Google LLC, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Arm Limited, Atomwise, Inc., Clarifai, Inc, Enlitic, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, IBM Watson Health, and Intel Corporation.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market On the basis of Component, Technology, End-User Industry, and Geography.
- Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, By Technology
- Deep Learning
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Machine Vision
- Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, By End-User Industry
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Agriculture
- BFSI
- Media & Advertising
- Automotive & Transportation
- Others
- Others
- Artificial Intelligence In Manufacturing Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
