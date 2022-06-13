Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Size & Share To Hit USD 600 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at a 33% CAGR: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By ZMR

13 Jun, 2022, 16:00 BST
NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global artificial intelligence in diabetes management market was at a market value of $93m in 2021 and is projected to reach over $600m by 2020. The global market is expected to register a CAGR of 33% during the forecast period. The market report is an indispensable guide on growth factors, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the global artificial intelligence in the diabetes management marketplace. The competitive and geographical landscape is well elaborated in the report.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 33 % (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market was valued approximately USD 93 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 600 Million by 2028.
- North America accounts for the largest share of the global artificial intelligence in the diabetes management market due to the ongoing innovations in artificial intelligence-based services.
- The growing awareness among consumers regarding the availability of smart devices for managing diabetes will further contribute to the growth of the regional market.
- Prominent market players are launching innovative products in the market to expand the market base, which is likely to further develop the regional market.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Artificial Intelligence In Diabetes Management Market By Technique ( Intelligent Data Analysis And Case-Based Reasoning), By Device (Insulin Delivery Devices, Glucose Monitoring Devices, And Diagnostic Devices) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.
Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Overview
Artificial intelligence and machine learning have incredibly expanded the potential in the field of diabetes care. The AI-based management techniques in the field of diabetes mellitus are transforming rapidly with a goal to lower the prevalence of cases associated with diabetes 1 and 2. However, the application of artificial intelligence-based technology, particularly in self-managing diabetes, is crucial for enhancing the quality of life, boosting metabolic control, and for timely intervention for the patient population. Additionally, data-driven decisions help better manage diabetes.
Industry Dynamics:
Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Growth Drivers
- Growing diabetes cases will drive the growth of the global market.
The growing cases of diabetes all around the globe is one of the primary reasons fueling the growth of global artificial intelligence in the diabetes management market. However, such an increasing rate of diabetes can be attributed to the sedentary lifestyle of people and rapid urbanization globally. Additionally, the growing funding from private and government organizations is fueling the research and development activities to develop advanced solutions in diabetes management will further boost the growth rate. Artificial intelligent applications have vast clinical potential in preventing diabetes and educating people regarding their lifestyle. It also guides users regarding their exercise regime, dietary habits, and insulin injection schedules. The growing morbidity and mortality cases in several regions due to diabetes are fostering the large-scale adoption of artificial intelligence in diabetes management.
Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Restraints
- · Lack of awareness among people is likely to restrain the growth of the global market.
Consumers are not aware of the innovative solutions available in the market for managing diabetes effectively. Additionally, many diabetes patients do not prefer monitoring their diabetes frequently, which is also likely to hamper the growth of the market.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Opportunities
- Advancements in the field of artificial intelligence are likely to create new avenues in the global market.
The ongoing innovation and development activities in the field of artificial intelligence are likely to create new lucrative growth opportunities in the global artificial intelligence in the diabetes management market. Also, the integration of advanced technology with healthcare facilities will further expand the potential of the global market.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Challenges
- Need for high investment is a huge challenge in the global market.
Research activities and clinical trials require high investments, which limits the scope of the global market. On the other hand, the end products are also expensive. Therefore, not many consumers are willing to go with smart solutions for diabetes management.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: Segmentation
- The global artificial intelligence in the diabetes management market can be segmented into technique, device, and region.
By technique, the market can be segmented into intelligent data analysis and case-based reasoning.
By device, the market can be segmented into insulin delivery devices, glucose monitoring devices, and diagnostic devices.
List of Key Players of Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market:
- Vodafone Group Plc
- Tidepool
- IBM Corporation
- Google Inc.
- Glooko Inc.
- Diabnext
- Apple Inc.
Recent Developments:
- Medtronic, in November 2020, introduced CGM integrated smart insulin pen in the market. The company said that the launch of the product could be integrated with Guardian Connect CGM Data.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, in January 2020, introduced slim X2 – the new version of T. It can effectively be integrated with Dexcom G6 CGM. Also, it is the first device that can deliver automatic correction boluses, which in turn will proliferate the firm's portfolio.
Regional Dominance:
- North America holds the largest share in the global market.
North America accounts for the largest share of the global artificial intelligence in the diabetes management market due to the ongoing innovations in artificial intelligence-based services. Also, the growing awareness among consumers regarding the availability of smart devices for managing diabetes will further contribute to the growth of the regional market. However, the region is in the next stage of digitalization, and therefore, concepts like robotics, machine learning, big data, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things are expanding rapidly in different fields. Prominent market players are launching innovative products in the market to expand the market base, which is likely to further develop the regional market.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market is segmented as follows:
Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: By Technique Outlook (2022-2028)
- Intelligent Data Analysis
- Case-Based Reasoning
Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: By Device Outlook (2022-2028)
- Insulin Delivery Devices
- Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Diagnostic Devices
Artificial Intelligence in Diabetes Management Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
