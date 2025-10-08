Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to Reach $460.9 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 27.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A major driver for the AI chip market is the exponential growth in data generation and the rising adoption of artificial intelligence across industries. Applications such as natural language processing, autonomous vehicles, predictive analytics, and computer vision demand high-speed processing and energy efficiency, which AI chips offer. The shift toward edge computing and real-time decision-making further accelerates demand, as businesses seek to deploy intelligent solutions closer to data sources, enhancing responsiveness while reducing latency and bandwidth dependence.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and Others), Processing Type (Edge, and Cloud), Technology (System On Chip, System in Package, Multi Chip Module, and Others), Application (Nature Language Processing, Robotics, Computer Vision, Network Security, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Media and Advertising, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the artificial intelligence chip market was valued at $44.9 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $460.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2025 to 2034.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4515

The AI chip market is shaped by rapid technological evolution, surge in AI adoption, and rise in demand for high-performance computing. There is a rise in need for efficient, specialized chips—such as GPUs, TPUs, and neuromorphic processors—while sectors like healthcare, automotive, and finance increasingly integrate AI. However, high development costs and supply chain disruptions pose notable challenges. Simultaneously, edge AI and low-power chip architectures for IoT devices are opportunistic for the market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $44.9 billion Market Size in 2034 $460.9 billion CAGR 27.6 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Chip Type, Processing Type, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical and region. Drivers • Increase in demand for smart homes and smart cities Opportunities • Increase in adoption of AI Chip in the developing regions Restraints • Dearth of skilled workforce

Buy This Research Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2c6fe66e43b40aa420d583b426738e47

The CPU segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on chip type, the CPU segment held the highest artificial intelligence chip market share in 2024 due to its widespread adoption across general-purpose computing tasks. CPUs offer flexibility in handling diverse AI workloads, especially in inference operations. Their integration in most computing devices makes them essential for supporting AI applications at scale.

The edge segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on processing type, the edge segment held the highest artificial intelligence chip market share in 2024 due to growing demand for real-time data processing. Edge AI chips enable faster decision-making with minimal latency and reduce dependency on cloud infrastructure. This is especially valuable for IoT devices, autonomous systems, and smart consumer electronics.

The system on chip segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the system on chip segment held the highest artificial intelligence chip market share in 2024 due to its compact integration of multiple components like CPU, GPU, and memory into a single unit. This enhances processing speed and energy efficiency, making SoCs ideal for mobile devices, wearables, and embedded AI applications.

The network security segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the network security segment held the highest artificial intelligence chip market share in 2024 due to increasing cybersecurity threats and the need for real-time threat detection. AI chips enable advanced intrusion detection systems and anomaly monitoring, enhancing organizational defenses. Their high-speed data processing significantly improves network monitoring and automated threat response capabilities.

The healthcare segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the healthcare segment held the highest artificial intelligence chip market share in 2024 due to the rising integration of AI in diagnostics, medical imaging, and patient monitoring. AI chips enhance the speed and accuracy of data-driven decisions, enabling faster diagnosis, personalized treatments, and efficient healthcare delivery systems across hospitals and research institutions.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2024 due to rapid technological advancements, strong semiconductor manufacturing base, and increasing AI investments by governments and private firms. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are leading in AI chip innovation, supported by a large consumer electronics market.

Leading Market Players: -

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

CARMAX AUTOCARE CENTER

CARPARTS.COM, INC.

EUROPART

FIRESTONE COMPLETE AUTO CARE

HANCE'S EUROPEAN

INTER CARS

JIFFY LUBE INTERNATIONAL, INC.

LKQ CORPORATION

MANDM AUTOMOTIVE

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4515

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Semiconductor and Electronics Domain:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Our bundled and hassle-free business support systems are customized to meet the needs of SME consultants and industry leaders. Moreover, our large network of skilled consultants and experts help start-ups get the business on a roll.

To find out more, visit www.alliedmarketresearch.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg