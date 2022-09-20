Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Retail Market to Hit $40.74 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI in retail market size is anticipated to reach USD 40.74 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 23.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prominence of advanced technologies, such as chatbots and voice recognition programs, has furthered the growth potential. Moreover, the emerging online retail sales, increasing focus of retailers on improving customers' shopping experience, rising reliance on digital marketing, and growing investments in AI, accompanied by supportive government regulations, are the crucial factors contributing to the progress of the industry worldwide.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The chatbots segment is projected to advance at the fastest CAGR of 30.0% from 2022 to 2030, owing to the rising prominence of advanced technologies, such as voice recognition programs.

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) segment held the largest revenue share in 2021, due to surging demand to boost customer retention and return on investments. CRM will also gain traction due to seamless communication, social media integration, and data collection for retail businesses.

Natural language processing (NLP) will grow with an uptick in data analysis and the trend of mobile interfaces and touchscreens. For instance, NLP will remain instrumental in sentiment analysis to analyze customer messages, call center interactions, online reviews, and social media posts.

Asia Pacific will contribute significantly to the global market growth during the assessment period. The growth outlook is mainly due to investment in cutting-edge technologies to streamline the supply chain.

Read 145 page full market research report for more Insights, "AI In Retail Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Technology (Chatbots, Natural Language Processing), By Sales Channel, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

AI In Retail Market Growth & Trends

AI algorithms play a pivotal role in assessing a considerable amount of data collated from consumers' online behavior. Moreover, AI-driven image and video analytics have become trendier to help filter out and classify images and less important visual content, expediting investments across developed and developing economies.

Adopting AI in retail helps provide better outcomes and engage customers in the virtual world, which is expected to increase demand for AI in retail in the coming years. For instance, in January 2021, Google LLC launched Product Discovery Solutions for Retail. This product is a suite of services created to improve retailers' e-commerce potential and aid them in delivering personalized consumer experiences.

The image and video analytics segment is poised to gain a significant share in the AI in retail market during the assessment period, partly due to the growing prominence of in-store promotional strategies and image search. To illustrate, eBay uses AI to streamline image searches, enhance buyer-seller trust, and boost shipping and delivery times. Meanwhile, Amazon prioritizes AI to expand visual search and facial recognition, among others.

Stakeholders anticipate the virtual assistant segment to contribute significantly to the global market. The trend is mainly attributed to the growing prominence of voice-powered search queries and personalized shopping experiences. Prominently, intelligent virtual assistants have reshaped the industry dynamics, helping retailers handle customer queries seamlessly.

Major players in the market are consistently investing in advanced technologies and introducing customer targeting and tailored solutions to stay ahead of the competition. For instance, in August 2020, Kenco, a company that provides logistics services based in the U.S., launched DaVinci AI to create predictive insights, boosting supply chain and prescriptive actions.

AI In Retail Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global AI in retail market based on component, technology, sales channel, application, and region:

AI In Retail Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Solution

Services

AI In Retail Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Chatbots

Image and Video Analytics

Swarm Intelligence

AI In Retail Market - Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Omnichannel

Brick and Mortar

Pure-play Online Retailers

AI In Retail Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Supply Chain and Logistics

Inventory Management

Product Optimization

In-Store Navigation

Payment and Pricing Analytics

Virtual Assistant

AI In Retail Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players in the AI In Retail Market

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Sentient technologies

Intel Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

AI In Education Market - The global AI in education market size is expected to reach USD 32.27 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 36.0% from 2022 to 2030. Digitalization and technological advancement are innovating industrial sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, education, and banking and finance. The education sector is no exception when it comes to the impact of AI integration on growth. Rapid implementation of innovative technologies such as AI in education is developing the teaching and learning experiences.

AI In Media & Entertainment Market - The global AI in media & entertainment market size is expected to reach USD 99.48 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing popularity of virtual creation in the media and entertainment business, and its ability to create high-definition graphics and real-time virtual worlds, are driving the market forward. Artificial intelligence(AI) is helping media companies to leverage these benefits by enhancing content management across various phases in the workflow of content processes, including smart content analysis and categorization, automatic image tagging, scalable personalization and predictions, time-saving content creation assistance, and text intelligence and analysis, and voice-controlled platforms.

