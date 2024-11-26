Artificial Casings Market to Reach $5.87 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Artificial Casings Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Collagen Casing, Vegetarian Casing), Application (Animal Meat Sausages, Vegan Sausages), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), End User—Global Forecast to 2031,'

The artificial casings market is expected to reach $5.87 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Sausages have traditionally been stuffed into natural sausage casings made from the intestines of animals. The ongoing innovations and new product development in the casings industry are leading to the easy availability of artificial sausage casings. These products are available in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and appearances, some of which resemble natural sausage casings. In addition, artificial sausage casings carry coloring agents, spices, smoke flavoring, and other materials as a part of the casing to be deposited on the product surface after stuffing and processing. Due to these winning properties of artificial sausage casings, sausage manufacturers and consumers increasingly prefer artificial sausage casings over natural sausage casings, boosting the production in the market.

The artificial casings market is experiencing growth primarily due to the increase in the global consumption and production of meat, the expanding adoption of artificial casings by sausage manufacturers, the shifting manufacturing interest from natural casings to artificial casings due to complex operations, and the rising number of food joints serving sausages. However, this market's growth is restrained by the growing consumer inclination for natural sausage casings over artificial sausage casings.

Additionally, the growing adoption of sausages in developing countries and the emergence of vegetarian sausage casings are anticipated to create substantial growth opportunities for players operating in this market. However, the rise of zoonotic diseases & health concerns pose a significant challenge to the artificial casings market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are Viscofan, S.A. (Spain), SARIA SE & Co. KG (Germany), Selo B.V. (Netherlands), Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited (China), DAT-Schaub Group (Part of Danish Crown AmbA) (Denmark), ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd (Finland), Fibran S.A. (Spain), Viskase Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Nippi. Inc. (Japan), FABIOS S.A. (Poland), Kalle GmbH (Germany), Oversea Casing Company (U.S.), Nutra Produkte AG (Switzerland), Ruitenberg Ingredients B.V. (Netherlands), and Ennio International (Australia).

The artificial casings market is segmented by type, application, end user, and geography.

Artificial Casings Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In April 2023 , SARIA SE & Co. KG ( Germany ) acquired Devro plc (U.K.) to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their position in the sausage casings market.

, & Co. KG ( ) acquired Devro plc (U.K.) to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their position in the sausage casings market. In October 2021 , Viscofan, S.A. ( Spain ) invested $16.6 million in a fibrous casing manufacturing facility in Cáseda ( Spain ) to increase the production capacity.

Key Findings in the Artificial Casings Market Study

By type, the vegetarian casings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Inventions in food technology, rising incidence of intolerance for animal protein, venture investments in plant-based companies, and increasing vegetarian and vegan populations are factors expected to support the segment's high growth.

By application, the plant-based sausages segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the consumer shift toward healthy, tasty, sustainable, and environment-friendly varieties of sausages.

By distribution channels, the online segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The faster accessibility and cost-effectiveness, increasing internet and smartphone penetration, and increasing consumer wealth are the factors driving the segment's rapid growth.

By end user, the food service providers segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for outside prepared food (from food service centers) due to the busy lifestyle of the working population and improving distribution channels of food service providers.

By geography, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the rising expenditure on processed products and growing population & urbanization.

Scope of the Report:

Artificial Casings Market Assessment—by Type

Collagen Casings

Edible Collagen Casings



Non-edible Collagen Casings

Cellulose Casings

Plastic Casings

Tubular Plastic Casings



Flat Film Plastic Casings

Fibrous Casings

Textile Casings

Net Casings

Vegetarian Casings

Artificial Casings Market Assessment—by Application

Animal-based Sausages

Processed Sausages



Pre-Cooked Sausages





Smoked Sausages





Cured Sausages



Fresh Sausages

Plant-based Sausages

Artificial Casings Market Assessment—by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Artificial Casings Market Assessment—by End User

Food Processing Companies

Food Retailers

Food Service Providers

Other End Users

Artificial Casings Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



K.



Spain



Poland



Netherlands



Russia



Austria



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Argentina



Colombia



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

