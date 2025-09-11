These results highlight Clarifai's decade-long track record of technical leadership in AI infrastructure. Paired with its industry-leading compute orchestration technology, these capabilities make Clarifai the prime choice for customers and cloud partners that need best-in-class AI performance without being locked into specific hardware vendors.

Clarifai is one of the top vendors among GPU providers to offer gpt-oss-120b, offering unbeatable speed and efficiency. The Clarifai-hosted model shows impressive performance across:

High Throughput : The gpt-oss-120b delivers a median output speed of 313 tokens per second that surpasses that of every hyperscaler.

: The gpt-oss-120b delivers a median output speed of 313 tokens per second that surpasses that of every hyperscaler. Ultra-Low Latency : It boasts an ultra-low Time to First Token (TTFT) of 0.27 seconds, crucial for real-time and responsive AI applications.

: It boasts an ultra-low Time to First Token (TTFT) of 0.27 seconds, crucial for real-time and responsive AI applications. Unrivaled Cost-Efficiency: With a blended price of just $0.16 per million tokens, it stands as the most cost-efficient option.

These metrics are a testament to Clarifai's decade-plus of experience in serving production AI workloads for customers of its API. With regular uptimes of 99.99%, the optimized stack Clarifai provides is designed to deliver a high-speed, low-latency end-to-end experience in any compute environment from cloud to on-premise, without sacrificing security or reliability.

"Our team has been relentless in optimizing every layer of the stack, from the model architecture to the end-to-end user experience," said Matthew Zeiler, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Clarifai. "These independent benchmarks validate what our customers have already experienced—that our platform is engineered to deliver superior speed while providing the flexibility and efficiency required for modern AI workloads."

The flexibility of the Clarifai platform is a key differentiator. The company's compute orchestration capabilities support a variety of deployment environments, including serverless, dedicated instances, and multi-cloud setups, ensuring customers can deploy and scale models with ease. This flexibility is augmented by Local Runners, which allow developers to connect models running on their local machines or private servers directly to Clarifai's platform via a seamless, publicly accessible API.

Pricing and availability:

The gpt-oss-120b model is available as a hosted offering on the Clarifai platform, noted for its cost efficiency at $0.16 per million tokens. With Local Runners, you can also deploy powerful models on your own dedicated compute, not just in a hosted offering. Clarifai's model-agnostic platform, which supports a diverse portfolio of models from various creators, enables you to select the optimal model for each task based on your specific needs without vendor lock-in.

Read the entire benchmarking report here .

