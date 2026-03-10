Arthur James Advisory Launches Secondary Art Market Data Initiative Amid Growing Demand for Pricing Transparency

LONDON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based art brokerage Arthur James Advisory has launched a new internal initiative designed to track pricing and supply trends across the global secondary art market, as investors increasingly seek clearer data when evaluating art as an asset class.

The global art market generates roughly $65 billion in annual sales, according to the Art Basel & UBS Global Art Market Report (artbasel.com), with the United Kingdom accounting for around 17% of global trade, making it the second-largest art market after the United States. Despite its scale, much of the market still operates through private dealer transactions where pricing information is rarely disclosed publicly.

Arthur James Advisory says the new Secondary Art Market Data Initiative will analyse auction results, dealer pricing and resale activity across both blue-chip and emerging artists.

Early internal analysis suggests that prices for comparable artworks can vary by more than 40% between similar auction sales depending on timing, venue and market sentiment — a factor the firm says often surprises new investors entering the sector.

"Compared with most financial markets, reliable pricing benchmarks are still limited in the art world," said George Darlington, founder of Arthur James Advisory . "As more investors begin to view art as a portfolio asset, demand for clearer market data and benchmarking is increasing."

Recent Auction Results Highlight Market Volatility

Recent auction results highlight both the scale and unpredictability of the art market.

In November, Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer sold at Sotheby's New York for $236.4 million, becoming one of the most expensive modern artworks ever sold at auction .

Banksy's painting Crude Oil (Vettriano) sold at Sotheby's London for approximately £4.26 million, reflecting continued global demand for the anonymous British street artist.

However, price swings can also be significant. Banksy's work People Who Enjoy Waving Flags Don't Deserve to Have One sold in London for $77,400, roughly 75% below its previous auction result in 2021, demonstrating how resale prices can fluctuate depending on timing and market conditions.

Growing Demand for Art Market Data

Industry data suggests that dealer and gallery sales account for more than half of global art transactions, meaning many deals occur privately rather than through public auction houses.

Arthur James Advisory says its data initiative will focus on tracking pricing trends, supply levels and resale activity to help clients better understand how the secondary art market behaves over time.

"Access to reliable information is becoming one of the most valuable parts of the market," Darlington added.

Media Contact: Investors or collectors interested in learning more about the Secondary Art Market Data Initiative can visit http://www.arthurjamesadvisory.com

Arthur James Advisory is a London-based private art brokerage specialising in blue-chip and emerging contemporary artworks. The firm sources works through dealer networks, galleries and private collections, advising collectors and investors on acquisition strategy and secondary market positioning.

