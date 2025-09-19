Artemis Racing return to global stage as Sweden enters SailGP for 2026 Season

GENEVA, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today ahead of SailGP's Geneva debut, Artemis Racing, Sweden's internationally acclaimed sailing team, proudly confirmed its return – entering the Rolex SailGP Championship's 2026 Season as Artemis SailGP Team.

Under the experienced leadership of CEO Iain Percy - an Olympic gold medallist who previously served as Artemis Racing's Team Manager during their America's Cup campaigns - the team is well-positioned to build on past successes and make a powerful impact in SailGP's record sixth season.

Nathan Outteridge, driver Artemis SailGP Team, Iain Percy, CEO Artemis SailGP Team, and Sir Russell Coutts, CEO SailGP

Backed by Torbjörn Törnqvist, the Artemis SailGP Team will bring Sweden's rich sailing heritage and competitive spirit to SailGP – the high-adrenaline global championship featuring cutting-edge technology and the best athletes in the sport.

That world-class line-up includes, Nathan Outteridge – confirmed as driver for the team. The Olympic gold medalist drove the Japan SailGP Team to success in Seasons 1 & 2, alongside interim roles (on the water and on-shore) in other established crews.

Of his return to the global racing championship, Outteridge said, "Reuniting with Iain, Torbjörn and the Artemis team for this new chapter in SailGP is incredibly exciting. We've shared huge moments together in the past, and bringing that experience, trust and energy into this arena gives us a powerful foundation."

Since its founding in 2007, Artemis Racing has become synonymous with innovation and competitive excellence. Guiding this new chapter is Artemis SailGP Team CEO Iain Percy, who brings a wealth of experience and passion to the team. He shared, "I'm proud to lead the Artemis SailGP Team as we return to the global stage with a clear focus - leveraging cutting-edge technology, a world-class line up, and the hard-won lessons from America's Cup.

"SailGP is redefining the sport with unmatched speed, innovation, and fan engagement. Bringing Sweden into this elite championship is a milestone we're proud of, and we're determined to compete at the very highest level - pushing boundaries both on and off the water."

SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said, "We're thrilled to welcome the Artemis SailGP Team to the Rolex SailGP Championship. Bringing talent, experience, and professionalism that will undoubtedly elevate the competitiveness of the league, they're expected to be a real contender from the very first race of the 2026 Season."

SailGP returns this weekend on the waters of Lake Geneva. The Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix will unfold over two days of racing, Saturday September 20-21, 2025, beginning at 3.30 p.m. CEST. Find out more at SailGP.com/Watch .

