Artemis Aerospace explores how AI is transforming aviation

There's a revolution going on in the aviation industry and it's being driven by artificial intelligence technologies. Artemis Aerospace looks at the difference it's already making.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping our future in every arena worldwide. From communications to business, and space travel to medical research, there isn't a sector left untouched by its seemingly limitless capabilities. The aviation industry has fully embraced its potential. We look at how it's transforming every aspect of the flying experience.

Aircraft design and manufacturing

AI applications are used extensively in aircraft design and engineering. Algorithms and machine learning use statistical models to produce optimal aerodynamic designs which increase speed, improve sustainability and enhance safety and durability. AI can enable engineers to select the optimal raw materials for components and plan the production process to minimise waste and maximise performance, thus reducing costs. It can also play an important part in preventative maintenance by analysing historical data and predicting which parts will be needed and when an aircraft should be scheduled for repair, avoiding an expensive AOG situation.

Aircraft safety

One of the most important areas of AI-enhanced aviation is that of the safety of both crew and passengers. During a flight, AI can channel intelligence from flight data recorders, weather information and aircraft sensors to predict potential hazards, such as severe weather turbulence, and take mitigating action. Feedback from these incidents will continue to help improve overall safety standards. Security on flights is also augmented by AI-driven facial recognition and biometrics, which reduces queueing for passenger identification and helps reduce fraud and the risk of on-board security threats.

Crew management systems

Crew scheduling using AI has huge advantages in increasing reliability and efficiency at a time when there is a global shortage of both qualified pilots and cabin crew. AI's algorithms can help to guarantee that exactly the right combination of crew is selected for each flight and that they are all available and in the right place, taking into consideration crew requests, health and safety regulations, costs and rotations.

Fuel efficiency

Aircraft engines produce gases and particulates from fossil fuel combustion. AI can analyse weather conditions, wind patterns and other air traffic data, such as the number of passengers on each flight, to calculate the fastest routes for an aircraft to take, thus reducing emissions as well as flight times. It can even examine data and recommend flight paths which will reduce the release of contrails.

Many airlines are currently investigating the possibilities of and investing in sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), which reduce harmful emissions and have fewer environmental concerns. These are produced from renewables such as algae and waste. AI can source these products and optimise the manufacturing process, improving efficiency and lowering cost.

Ticket purchase

With AI machine learning, passengers are more likely to receive an online booking experience which is closely tailored to their needs, taking into consideration their personal budget, frequent flyer rank and travel likes and dislikes based on previous choices. It can also simplify complicated journeys by suggesting the most practical routes and reduce incidences of booking fraud by tracking suspicious financial activity.

Baggage handling

Automated check-in services have already speeded up the boarding process, and AI is utilised to maximise efficiency in tracking baggage and managing its delivery from start to finish. It can be programmed to allow for flight delays, prioritise connecting flights and the issue of luggage going astray. The demise of the paper luggage tag is also approaching with AI able to employ photo recognition to track baggage and deliver it to the owner, picking up on small details such as case design, stickers and even specific scuff marks and chips. Passengers downloading the relevant app can trace their baggage on its journey.

There are always concerns about the use of AI and the aviation industry is no exception. Employees worry about jobs being rendered unnecessary and the lack of human intervention, and there are the associated ethical, safety and security implications. However, like Pandora's opened box, there can be no going back, so with crucial checks and balances in place, AI will undoubtedly continue to streamline and improve operational efficiency throughout the sector.

