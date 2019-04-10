Arte By Antonio Citterio Launches Sales In Miami's Exclusive Surfside Neighborhood

As one of the most celebrated talents in architecture today, Antonio Citterio is the visionary behind the highly regarded Bulgari and Mandarin Oriental hospitality projects in Dubai, London, Milan and Bali. His new oceanfront condominium offers a rare and limited opportunity to own at one of his few residential designs in the world.

"We are excited to be the first to introduce Antonio Citterio's work here in the U.S. with Arte," said Alex Sapir, Chairman of Sapir Corp LTD, whose Israel and New York-based subsidiary, SC 8955 LLC, is focused on luxury real estate and is developing the project. "The level of design, finish and detail that went into the building is unprecedented in the Miami market. Antonio is very creative and thoughtful in his work, and we feel his sophisticated aesthetic will be well received by buyers and the community.

Slated to commence first closings in the summer of 2019, Arte is located at 8955 Collins Avenue in Surfside, a coveted area nestled north of bustling Miami Beach and between exclusive Indian Creek, Bay Harbor Islands and fashionable Bal Harbour. Lauded as the next great American Riviera, Surfside is at the center of the city's most vibrant cultural, culinary and shopping destinations.

Arte's spacious three- to five-bedroom plus residences range in size from approximately 3,150 to 7,550 square feet. Designed for indoor and outdoor living with sweeping views of the ocean, the residences emulate a Mediterranean lifestyle with expansive terraces clad in travertine with ipe decking that seamlessly blend into modern, open living areas. Gracious kitchens feature Poliform cabinetry, Italian marble countertops and Gaggenau appliances.

A complete suite of resort-style amenities includes a 75' indoor swimming pool, an outdoor swimming pool, a rooftop tennis court, state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, sauna and steam room and a tranquil meditation pond. Additional facilities include a children's playroom, residents' lounge with billiards, catering kitchen for out-of-home entertaining and private temperature-controlled parking spaces.

Antonio Citterio, the founder of the eponymous firm, Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel (ACPV)—in collaboration with Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design—articulated Arte's façade with broad expanses of sliding glass doors with a gridded bronze Schuco window system and accented with Roman travertine. Expanses of the property's lush landscaping is designed by Enzo Enea, one of the world's leading landscape architecture firms.

Arte takes its name from not only the artful design of the building but also the incredibly curated artwork within it. Outside will stand an original "ART" sculpture by legendary American artist Robert Indiana, who is best known for his iconic "LOVE" sculptures. The lobby will feature "Polychromatic Chronology," a work by Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson.

Half- and full-floor residences are priced starting at $10.215 million. Sales are exclusively handled by Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. For additional information, please visit www.artesurfside.com.

