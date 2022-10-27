Aromatherapy Market is set to Exhibit an Opulent CAGR of 8.1% with a Humungous Revenue Growth Attributing to its Increased Popularity Amongst Wellness Professionals | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Demand for Nature-Based Experience Offered by Aromatherapy in South Korea to Bolster the Market Growth. By 2022-end, sales of aromatherapy closed at a value of US$ 5.9 Billion, Increasing use of aromatherapy at home to boost market growth 2032

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aromatherapy market is predicted to grow with a positive outlook by exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 8.1% over the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to be valued at around US$ 5.9 Billion in 2022 with a total estimation of around US$ 12.9 Billion by 2032. Aromatherapy is used for a variety of health-related advantages which is one of the predominant reasons to drive the industry growth over the assessment period. According to the historical analysis by Future Market Insights, the global aromatherapy market witnessed a significant surge at a registered CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2021.

Aromatherapy is known as a holistic therapeutic alternative or a supplementary treatment that uses aromatic ingredients such as essential oils derived from plants. Aromatherapy is known as a medication with essential oils which helps in boosting the health of the body, mind, and spirit. It improves both physical and mental well-being. The aromatherapy sector is anticipated to predicted to surge immensely in the future attributed to its wide array of uses and low side effects. As more people become aware of the benefits of essential oils, the market will grow, particularly among patients suffering from skin disorders and acne.

Consumer choice for aromatherapy was immensely influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to surging scientific evidence supporting the numerous benefits bestowed by aromatherapy and topical essential oil therapies for pain relief in disorders such as dysmenorrhea, the market is expected to exhibit significant growth traction in the anticipated years. There are several hospital-based aromatherapy programs rapidly being built in developed nations, which is another major driver projected to support aromatherapy market expansion.

Key Takeaways

Several wellness professionals including spa therapists, aroma therapists, massage therapists, and gym trainers, prefer single and blended essential oils for the treatment of insomnia, anxiety, pain, agitation, stress, and other conditions because essential oils provide the desired therapeutic effects with minimal or no side effects. This is due to the fact that these treatments may be conducted without the use of medicines.

One of the crucial driving factors propelling the growth of the global aromatherapy industry is known to be its strong distribution network. Various essential oil markers are working on negotiating distribution arrangements with large retail corporations to make their goods available, which will result in greater penetration of aromatherapy treatments and products.

Aromatherapies are rapidly being preferred these days attributing their properties for relaxation is likely to contribute to the aromatherapy market's revenue development. The development of inhalation aromatherapy for the treatment of sleep issues such as insomnia is significant market advancement.

Competitive Landscape

Dominant aromatherapy product manufacturers are employing multi-level marketing tactics in order to enhance product distribution and they are also considering hiring a large number of independent distributors. This has resulted in increased accessibility and affordability of aromatherapy goods are likely to stimulate global demand for essential oils and aromatherapy diffuser products.

An extensive marketing network of distributors is expected to benefit both global and local market participants. In addition to that, firms are providing their aromatherapy goods online, which are projected to assist the aromatherapy market's growth.

More Insights into the Aromatherapy Market

North America is expected to dominate the global aromatherapy market owing to the presence of crucial market competitors in the region. The growth in the region is also attributed to the surging sales of crucial oil for home use, lifestyle changes, a growing urban population, and the increased influence of the media are all factors boosting demand for aromatherapy goods in the region.

The aromatherapy market in Europe is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period. The rising popularity of aromatherapy as a therapeutic and pharmacological alternative is expected to drive market expansion in Europe. The majority of essential oils are sold in European nations including the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland.

Key Segments Covered in the Aromatherapy Industry Analysis

Aromatherapy Market by Product:

Aromatherapy Consumables

Essential Oils



Floral





Citrus





Herbaceous





Spicy





Woodsy





Earthy





Camphorous





Others



Blended Oils



Carrier Oils

Aromatherapy Equipment

Nebulizing Diffusers



Ultrasonic Diffusers



Evaporative Diffusers



Heat Diffusers

Aromatherapy Market by Application:

Relaxation

Insomnia

Pain Management

Scar Management

Skin & Hair Care

Cold & Cough

Others

Aromatherapy Market by Mode of Delivery:

Topical Application

Direct Inhalation

Aerial Diffusion

Aromatherapy Market by Distribution Channel:

Aromatherapy Products Sold at Retail Shops

Aromatherapy Products Sold through Online Channels

Direct Distribution of Aromatherapy Products

Aromatherapy Market by Region:

North America Aromatherapy Market

Latin America Aromatherapy Market

Western Europe Aromatherapy Market

Eastern Europe Aromatherapy Market

APEJ Aromatherapy Market

Japan Aromatherapy Market

Middle East & Africa Aromatherapy Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Drivers

3.2.1. Supply Side Drivers

3.2.2. Demand Side Drivers

3.3. Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Trends

4. Market Context

4.1. Value Chain

4.2. Key Marketing Strategies

4.3. Regulations

5. Global Aromatherapy Market Value Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

5.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

