Armored Vehicles Market Worth $60.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=6322755

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ammunition Market"

325 – Tables

78 – Figures

326 – Pages

Ammunition Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 51.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 60.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, Type, Systems, Mode of Operation, Point of sale and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Hardware and software malfunctions Key Market Opportunities Rising technology integration and upgrades in military vehicles Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for armored vehicles to tackle cross-border conflicts

Based on the platform, the combat vehicles segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

Based on the platform, the combat vehicles segment is estimated to lead the armored vehicles market from 2024 to 2029. This growth is fueled by increasing global security concerns, geopolitical tensions, and military modernization initiatives across various regions. Combat vehicles, equipped with advanced technology, enhanced firepower, and superior mobility, are vital assets for modern military operations, driving their prominence in defense procurement programs. Additionally, ongoing conflicts and evolving battlefield scenarios necessitate the continuous development and deployment of combat vehicles, further contributing to their significant market share and growth potential.

Based on mobility, the wheeled segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on mobility, the wheeled segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Wheeled armored vehicles (WAVs) offer advantages in terms of cost-effectiveness, as they are generally more affordable to acquire and maintain compared to tracked vehicles. Additionally, WAVs provide superior mobility and deployment flexibility, as they can be easily transported over long distances by road or air and offer better maneuverability on various terrains, especially in urban environments. Their modular design allows for customization to suit different mission requirements, making WAVs versatile for a range of applications, including law enforcement, internal security, and emerging market needs. While tracked vehicles still hold certain advantages in off-road capability and armor protection, the rise of WAVs reflects a shift towards more agile, cost-effective solutions in modern military operations.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=6322755

Based on regions, the Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share in Armored Vehicles market.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for largest market share during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region's dominance in the armored vehicle industry is bolstered by several factors, including geopolitical tensions, robust economic growth, evolving warfare dynamics, internal security challenges, and significant contracts secured by key players. Territorial disputes and nuclear threats, coupled with increasing defense budgets, drive nations to procure advanced armored vehicles to strengthen their military capabilities. Furthermore, key players in the market, such as General Dynamics, BAE Systems, and Hanwha Defense, have secured substantial contracts in the region, contributing to the proliferation of armored vehicles. These contracts not only enhance regional security but also stimulate market growth by fostering innovation and technological advancements. Collectively, these factors position the Asia Pacific region as a pivotal player in the global armored vehicle market.

Key Players

The Armored Vehicles companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as Rheinmetall AG (Germany), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Oshkosh Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Hanwha Defense (South Korea).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=6322755

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Military Vehicle Electrification Market by Platform (Combat Vehicles, Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Vehicles), Technology (Hybrid, Fully Electric), Voltage Type (Low, Medium, High), System, Mode of Operation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Military Vehicle Sustainment Market by Vehicle Type (Armored Vehicles, Military Trucks), Service (Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO), Training & Support, Parts and Components Supply, Upgrades & Modernization), End User, and Region- Global Forecast to 2028

Turret System Market by Type (Manned, Unmanned), Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control System, Stabilization Unit), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market by Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid), Application (Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement, Federal Law Enforcement), Size (10-200lbs, 200-500lbs, Others), Mode of Operation, System, and Region-Global Forecast to 2027

Military Embedded Systems Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Platform (Land, Airborne, Unmanned, Naval, Space), Server Architecture (Blade Server, Rack-mount Server), Installation Type, Services, Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/armored-vehicle-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/armored-vehicle.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg