Armored Vehicles Market Worth $34.1 Billion USD by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armored vehicles market is projected to grow from USD 29.3 billion in 2022 to USD 34.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for armored vehicles to tackle cross-border conflicts, improvising ISR and target acquisition capabilities of defense forces, etc.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=6322755

Browse in-depth TOC on "Armored Vehicles Market" 297– Tables

58 – Figures

259 – Pages

Key players in the armored vehicles market include Oshkosh Corporation (US), Hanwha Defense (South Korea), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others. The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the armored vehicles market for the period, 2019-2027.

Improving ISR and target acquisition capabilities of defense forces

The need for improved monitoring of water and land borders is of utmost importance for defense forces, especially due to the rising incidents of terror attacks across the globe. In some cases, defense forces find it difficult to effectively tackle a situation as the reaction time from the detection of threats to their interception is high. In such cases, robots can act as an alternative to humans as they are capable of carrying out improved cross-border surveillance and intelligence gathering with a faster reaction time. Robots can effectively and efficiently monitor borders and continuously relay real-time data to ground stations.

The demand for robots is increasing across the globe as they are used for carrying out target acquisition and surveillance operations by defense forces of different countries. Companies like Northrup Grumman Corporation (US), the Boeing Company (US), IAI (Israel), and Textron Inc. (US), are developing military robots with intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and target acquisition capabilities.

Combat vehicles segment projected to lead the armored vehicles market by platform, during the forecast period

Based on platform, the armored vehicles market has been segmented into combat vehicles, combat support vehicles, and unmanned armored ground vehicles. The combat vehicles segment of the armored vehicles market is projected to grow from USD 17.7 billion in 2022 to USD 20.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for light armored vehicles (LAVs), main battle tanks (MBTs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), etc., is expected to contribute to the growth of the combat vehicles segment of the market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=6322755

North America region accounts for the largest market share in armored vehicles market

North America led the market in 2022, with the US accounting for the largest share of the regional market. The North American armored vehicles market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The region is increasingly focusing on the procurement of armored vehicles, owing to their growing deployment in overseas operations undertaken by the US. The US is the largest developer, operator, and exporter of armored vehicles, globally, thereby making the North American region one of the largest consumers of armored vehicles across the globe.

Major companies profiled in the report are Oshkosh Corp. (US), L3harris Technologies (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Hanwha Defense (South Korea), among others. (30 Companies)

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=6322755

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market by Mobility, Application (Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement, Federal Law Enforcement), Mode of Operation, Size, System, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027

Military Vehicle Electrification Market by Technology (Hybrid and Fully Electric), by System (Power Generation, Cooling System, Energy Storage, Traction Drive System and Power Conversion) by Platform, by Operation and by Region (2020-2030)

Turret System Market by Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), Type (Manned, Unmanned), Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control Unit, Stabilization Control), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Artillery Systems Market by Type (Howitzer, Mortar, Anti-air, Rocket), Component (Gun Turret, Engine, Fire Control System, Ammunition Handling System, Chassis, Auxiliary System), Caliber (Small, Medium, Heavy), Range, Region (2016-2022)

Ammunition Handling System Market by Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Weapon Type (Cannons, Gatling Guns, Machine Guns, Main Guns, Launchers), Feeding Mechanism (Linked, Linkless), Component, Mode of Operation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/armored-vehicle-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/armored-vehicle.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets