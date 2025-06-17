Arkay Beverages Launches Investment Round to Accelerate Global Expansion in the Zero-Proof Spirits Market

MIAMI, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkay Beverages, the global pioneer in alcohol-free spirits, is officially opening its latest investment round, seeking to raise $150 million USD at a $1.5 billion valuation. This funding will accelerate Arkay's mission to dominate the booming zero-proof beverage market worldwide.

ARKAY ZERO PROOF SINCE 2011

Founded in 2011 by visionary entrepreneur Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Arkay was the first company to develop and commercialize a true alcohol-free whisky alternative. Since then, the company has revolutionized the non-alcoholic space with a complete range of zero-proof spirits and ready-to-drink mocktails. Arkay sold over 10 million bottles in 2024 and is now present in more than 35 countries.

In a major potential development, one of Japan's largest spirits companies is currently in advanced discussions to acquire a 10% equity stake in Arkay for $150 million, validating Arkay's leadership in the global alcohol-free revolution. This partnership would provide significant strategic access to the Asian market and reinforce Arkay's positioning at the top of the category.

Arkay is currently inviting accredited investors to participate in this growth opportunity through the purchase of Class B shares as part of a private placement. A detailed Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) is being finalized and will be made available shortly to qualified investors only.

"Arkay is not just a beverage brand — it's a movement," said Grattagliano. "We are redefining what it means to enjoy a drink. Our goal is to offer the world a healthier, safer, and smarter way to socialize without compromising on taste or style."

The capital raised will fund:

Global marketing and brand campaigns

Expansion into key markets in North America , Europe , the Middle East , and Asia

, , the , and Launch of innovative new product lines, including functional and adaptogenic drinks

Strategic partnerships with leading hospitality and retail groups

Inventory scale-up to meet rapidly growing demand

The timing of this raise aligns with strong consumer trends. The non-alcoholic spirits category is expected to surpass $240 billion by 2035, fueled by rising health consciousness, younger generations turning away from alcohol, and global regulatory shifts.

Arkay's unique patented formula, combined with its cost-efficient production model and first-mover advantage, positions it as the category leader in zero-proof innovation.

For Accredited Investors Only:

To request access to the PPM or express interest in purchasing Class B shares, please contact:

Reynald Vito Grattagliano

Founder & Chairman

invest@arkaybeverages.com

www.arkaybeverages.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711701/Arkay_Beverages_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711702/ARKAY_GROUP.jpg