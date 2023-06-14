Ark Electronics Appoints Thierry Basse to Manage New European Expansion

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Manufacturing Company Ark Electronics recently announced the opening of its new European office in Bordeaux, France, headed by Thierry Basse.

The operational base will support clients with end-to-end manufacturing & engineering solutions, including high-quality PCB Assembly, streamlined Electronics Manufacturing Services, and award-winning design and engineering. As VP of Sales and Business Development – Europe Region, Thierry will work with both the North American leadership group and manufacturing teams in China. Thierry has more than 30 years of experience in the world of electronics manufacturing and services, in particular in R&D, NPI, DFX, Account & Global Program Management, and Marketing & Sales for global companies.

"Our most recent expansion provides on-continent support for those European EMS customers who seek the best of both worlds—English-speaking, convenient, responsive customer service; coupled with low-cost, high quality, high-volume, China-based production," said Scott Wiley, President and CCO of Ark Electronics USA.

"I am very pleased to promote Ark Electronics to support current European challenges, including Energy Transition, Sustainable Mobility, Digital Transformation, and Digital Inclusion and Equity," said Thierry. "After visiting our factory in China, I was impressed by their high level of quality, information security, health & safety, and environmental standards"

Ark Electronics is a global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider serving leading consumer electronics, mobile communications, automotive, and industrial IoT companies. Ark Electronics combines technical expertise with agile manufacturing and supply chain processes, enabling its customers to create original products and solutions at scale. The company's China-based factory network, supported by North American leadership , provides customers the simplicity of dealing with a US team while enjoying high-quality, low-cost-country manufacturing.

For more information, please visit: ArkElectronics.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1275406/Ark_Electronics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ark Electronics