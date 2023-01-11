Arizton Estimates the Sale of Tractors to Reach 200 thousand Units in Europe by 2028. John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, and Kubota are the Major Vendors. Demand for 50-100 HP Tractors Likely to Increase

11 Jan, 2023, 18:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Europe tractor market to grow at a CAGR of 4.02% during 2022-2028. The increasing demand for food can be attributed to the fact that European farmers now rely on farm mechanization and improve their crop production by reducing the yield gap. The region has utilized agricultural land of 175 million hectares, of which an estimated 67% is available for farming and crop production. Further, the value chain of the Europe tractor market mainly comprises raw materials suppliers, manufacturers, dealers/distributors, retailers, and end-users. Vendor competition is based on innovation, product updates, product portfolio, product differentiation, and pricing. New product development initiatives for tractors of various engine power and models will intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period. Several vendors in the industry have a dedicated distribution network for different regions.
Europe Tractor Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
200 thousand Units
|
Market Size (2022)
|
158 thousand Units
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
4.02 %
|
Historic Year
|
2020-2021
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Segmentation Analysis
|
Horsepower, Drive Type, and Geography
|
Largest Segment by Horsepower
|
50-100 HP
|
Largest Segment by Drive Type
|
2-Wheel Drive
|
Largest Segment by Region
|
France
|
Key Vendors
|
John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, Kubota, Zetor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Escorts, JCB, Foton Motor, MTW Holdings, SDF, Arbos Group, and Yanmar
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Assistance to Farmers through Loans & Subsidies
· High and Growing Agricultural Commodity Prices Support the Market
· Growing Food Consumption and Export of Organic Products=
|
Page Number
|
189
|
Customization Request
|
https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3650
Impact of Assistance to Farmers through Loans & Subsidies
Agriculture is a major source of income for the European economy. Therefore, the government sustains and empowers farmers. Europe also encourages new farmers by providing additional support through the CAP's direct payment policy. European countries must set aside 2% of their allocated direct payment funding to provide younger farmers with a 25% bonus during the first few years. Moreover, younger farmers are prioritized while receiving direct payment funding from the national and regional governments. The government in some European countries runs several agricultural schemes, and the younger generation of farmers takes advantage of the same. The Rural Development Programme of the Europe Productivity Scheme provides funding for projects in the country that improve productivity in the farming and forestry sectors and helps create jobs and growth in rural areas.
Market Trends & Opportunities
Increasing Use of Bioenergy in Tractors
Farmers typically used diesel-powered tractors because of their high power. Due to improvements in engine technology, fuel efficiency, and machine technologies, tractors are now more effective and can complete tasks with less power. Farmers' ability to manage their budgets is hampered by the fluctuation in diesel prices. Several brand-new, state-of-the-art models of agricultural machinery can already be powered by farm-produced bio-based energy.
Technological Advance in Tractor Technology
As agriculture and digital technology came together, a new frontier of innovation emerged, opening numerous avenues for a smart agricultural future in the European tractor market. Tractor manufacturers are competitive, and companies constantly strive to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. Modern tractors built with cutting-edge technology are currently on the market. GPS and remote sensing make farming more accurate and productive.
Why Should You Buy This Report?
This Europe tractor market report is among the few in the market that offer outlook and opportunity analyses forecast in terms of:
- Market Size & Forecast Volume (Units) 2020–2028
- Segmentation by Horsepower
- Segmentation by Wheel Drive
- Segmentation by Geography
- Production and trade values
- Major current and upcoming projects and investments
- Competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Europe, industry dynamics, and market shares
- Latest and innovative technologies
- COVID-19 impact analysis of the industry
- Company profiles of major and other prominent vendors
- Industry shares of major vendors
Key Vendors
- John Deere
- CNH Industrial
- AGCO
- Kubota
- Zetor
- Mahindra & Mahindra
- Escorts
- JCB
- Foton Motor
- MTW Holdings
- SDF
- Arbos Group
- Yanmar
Market Segmentation
Horsepower
- Less than 50 HP
- 50–100 HP
- Above 100 HP
Drive Type
- 2-Wheel-Drive
- 4-Wheel-Drive
Geography
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Poland
- Spain
- Others
- Austria
- Belgium
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- Czech Republic
- Portugal
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.2.1 OVERVIEW
8.2.2 RAW MATERIAL & COMPONENT SUPPLIERS
8.2.3 MANUFACTURERS
8.2.4 DEALERS/DISTRIBUTORS
8.2.5 RETAILERS
8.2.6 END-USERS
8.3 COMMON AGRICULTURAL POLICY & EU AGRICULTURAL EXPENDITURE
8.4 INCREASING ADOPTION OF PRECISION FARMING
8.5 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES IN TRACTOR TECHNOLOGY
9.1.1 GPS TECHNOLOGY
9.1.2 HIGH DEMAND FOR AUTONOMOUS OR SELF-DRIVING TRACTORS
9.2 SHORTAGE OF AGRICULTURAL LABORERS
9.3 INCREASING USE OF BIOENERGY IN AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 ASSISTANCE TO FARMERS THROUGH LOANS & SUBSIDIES
10.2 STRONG AGRICULTURAL COMMODITY PRICES SUPPORT MARKET
10.3 GROWING FOOD CONSUMPTION & EXPORT OF ORGANIC PRODUCTS
11 MARKET GROWTH RESTRAINTS
11.1 LACK OF AWARENESS OF LATEST AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT INNOVATIONS
11.1.1 LACK OF EDUCATION AMONG FARMERS
11.2 HIGH DEMAND FOR USED & RENTAL TRACTORS
11.3 CLIMATE CHANGE ADVERSELY IMPACTING AGRICULTURAL ACTIVITIES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 BY HORSEPOWER
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 LESS THAN 50 HP
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 50 HP-100 HP
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 ABOVE 100 HP
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 BY WHEEL-DRIVE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 2-WHEEL-DRIVE
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 4-WHEEL-DRIVE
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 GEOGRAPHY
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
15.3 FRANCE
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 LAND HOLDING STRUCTURES IN FRANCE
15.3.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.4 BY HORSEPOWER
15.3.5 BY WHEEL-DRIVE
15.3.6 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
15.4 GERMANY
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 LAND HOLDING STRUCTURES IN GERMANY
15.4.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.4 BY HORSEPOWER
15.4.5 BY WHEEL-DRIVE
15.4.6 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
15.5 ITALY
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 LAND HOLDING STRUCTURES IN ITALY
15.5.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.4 BY HORSEPOWER
15.5.5 BY WHEEL-DRIVE
15.5.6 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
15.6 UK
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 BREXIT IMPACT ON UK AGRICULTURAL INDUSTRY
15.6.3 LAND HOLDING STRUCTURE IN UK
15.6.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6.5 BY HORSEPOWER
15.6.6 BY WHEEL-DRIVE
15.6.7 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
15.7 POLAND
15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.7.2 LAND HOLDING STRUCTURES IN POLAND
15.7.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.7.4 BY HORSEPOWER
15.7.5 BY WHEEL-DRIVE
15.7.6 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
15.8 SPAIN
15.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.8.2 LAND HOLDING STRUCTURE IN SPAIN
15.8.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.8.4 BY HORSEPOWER
15.8.5 BY WHEEL-DRIVE
15.8.6 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
15.9 OTHERS
15.9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.9.3 BY HORSEPOWER
15.9.4 BY WHEEL-DRIVE
15.9.5 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
16.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
17 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
17.1 JOHN DEERE
17.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
17.1.2 JOHN DEERE IN AGRICULTURE TRACTOR MARKET
17.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
17.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES
17.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS
17.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
17.2 CNH INDUSTRIAL
17.3 AGCO
17.4 KUBOTA
18 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
18.1 ZETOR POLSKA SP. Z.O.O.
18.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
18.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
18.2 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA
18.3 ESCORTS
18.4 JCB
18.5 FOTON
18.6 MTW HOLDINGS
18.7 SDF
18.8 ARBOS GROUP
18.9 YANMAR
19 REPORT SUMMARY
19.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
19.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
20 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
20.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
20.2 MARKET BY HORSEPOWER TYPE
20.3 MARKET BY WHEEL-DRIVE TYPE
21 APPENDIX
21.1 ABBREVIATIONS
Spain Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028: The Spain tractor market is expected to reach 14,411 units by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period. In 2021, the 50-100 HP segment accounted for the largest market share based on horsepower.
Italy Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028: The Italy tractor market is expected to reach 31,531 units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.74% from 2022 to 2028. Italy is Europe's third-largest tractor market. The export of tractors manufactured in Italy will witness growth as the prominent vendors adopt an export-centric approach to increase their net revenues. John Deere acquired the company "Beer Flag Robotics" in the year 2021 for $250 million to gain access to the advanced (autonomous driving technology) equipment market and expand to other countries by enhancing sales in Italy.
France Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028: France tractor market is expected to reach 39,213 units by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.24%. Tractors are the largest segment of France agriculture equipment market, accounting for less than 38% of the share. Tractors can be rightfully called the backbone of the France agriculture industry. Agriculture tractors accounted for 98% of the overall France tractors market in 2021. The Germany tractors market and France are the two biggest industries in the European region, and France is the 2nd largest market.
Germany Tractor Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028: The Germany Tractor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10%, from 31,925 units in 2021 to 45,219 units by 2028. Germany, a new frontier of innovation is emerging as agriculture meets digital technologies, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future. Smart agriculture will happen with the help of various technologies such as self-driving or autonomous tractors and GPS technology.
