Aristocrat Interactive Extends 13-year Relationship with Portugal's SCML through new iLottery deal

New deal to ensure continued delivery of tailored player experiences through leading eInstant titles

LONDON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Interactive™ today announced a renewed agreement with Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa (SCML), the national lottery of Portugal, having signed a new three-year deal that ensures continued access to its complete portfolio of NeoGames Studio's eInstant games for SCML players.

The extension builds on a more than a decade-long collaboration to enhance SCML's digital instant win offering. Under the new agreement, NeoGames Studio™ will continue supplying its established library of industry-leading titles while maintaining a steady innovation pipeline to deliver new, entertaining eInstant games.

"This new agreement underscores the continued success of our long-standing work with Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa," said Chris Shaban, Managing Director of Aristocrat Interactive iLottery. "Together, we will continue to deliver high-performing content that resonates with players, driving long-term value for SCML's continued digital growth."

The renewal further reinforces Aristocrat Interactive's growing presence in Europe's iLottery sector, with the business supporting 18 European lotteries with NeoGames Studio content that is either live or scheduled to go live.

SCML welcomed the renewed arrangement: "Our extension with Aristocrat Interactive reflects the strong appreciation Portuguese players have for NeoGames Studio high quality eInstant content," said Dr. Ricardo Lavos, General Manager of the Games Department of Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa. "The titles we have at our disposal have been a key driver of our digital offering, and we have full confidence in Aristocrat Interactive's ability to continue delivering modern, responsible, and engaging experiences that meet our players' expectations."

For more information on Aristocrat Interactive and Aristocrat Interactive iLottery, visit https://aristocratinteractive.com/.

About Aristocrat Interactive

Aristocrat Interactive is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX:ALL) regulated online Real Money Gaming (RMG) business and was formed in 2024 with the combination of Anaxi and the NeoGames businesses (NeoGames, Aspire Global, BtoBet, and Pariplay). With a commitment to responsible gameplay, the business delivers land-based gaming systems, content and technology solutions for online RMG, with a full-service offering that includes content, proprietary technology platforms and a range of value-added services across iLottery, iGaming, Online Sports Betting (OSB), and Customer Experience Solutions (CXS).

Aristocrat Interactive's regulated gaming products are for use only in accordance with local laws and regulatory requirements. Aristocrat Interactive promotes Responsible Gameplay. Please see https://www.aristocrat.com/responsible-gameplay/

About Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa (SCML)

Jogos Santa Casa, a good bet. A RESPONSIBLE BET!

The value of bets on Jogos Santa Casa is returned to society, not only through prizes awarded but also through the proceeds distributed to beneficiaries working in the areas of social action, health, sports and culture. These are Good Causes!

The state's social games are the Lotaria Clássica, the Lotaria Popular, Totobola, Totoloto, Raspadinha, Euromilhões, PLACARD, M1LHÃO and EuroDreams, available at approximately 5.200 retailers throughout the country, at jogossantacasa.pt and on the Jogos Santa Casa APP.

For more information please contact:

Elise Gare

SVP, Global Communications & Brand

elise.gare@aristocrat.com

Paul Spiers-Hernandez

Steinbeck Communications

paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2974558/Aristocrat_Interactive_Green_Logo.jpg