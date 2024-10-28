Aristocrat Awarded First Gaming-Related Vendor License from GCGRA

Company is Approved to Do Business in the United Arab Emirates

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat announced today that the company was the first international slot and online technology company to be granted a Gaming-Related Vendor license by The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), the federal entity overseeing commercial gaming activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This announcement grants Aristocrat the ability to provide the company's land-based electronic gaming machines (EGMs) and online games and technology solutions to commercial gaming operators licensed by the GCGRA. The issuance of the license marks a new milestone in the GCGRA's endeavour to establish a well-regulated commercial gaming sector in the market.

As a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of regulated land-based slot games, Aristocrat will operate under the 'Gaming Related Vendor License' category. As the GCGRA's first supplier to obtain the license, the company will offer world-class gaming content, hardware and services to cater to player interests and financial preferences.

"We are honored to be the first large, international technology provider to be awarded a gaming-related vendor license to serve the UAE market," said Hector Fernandez, CEO, Gaming for Aristocrat. "At Aristocrat, our vision is to deliver the best seat in the house wherever, and whenever the world plays. We look forward to doing so by providing premium content for players in the UAE while simultaneously encouraging responsible gameplay."

