ArisGlobal Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 New Product Innovation Recognition for First-of-its-Kind Agentic AI in Pharmacovigilance

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced it has been named the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global New Product Innovation Recognition in Intelligent MedDRA Coding. This recognition honors ArisGlobal's groundbreaking MedDRA Coding Agent, the industry's first-of-its-kind agentic AI built for pharmacovigilance, transforming how safety data is coded, analyzed, and delivered.

ArisGlobal launched its MedDRA Coding Agent in April 2025, quickly gaining market interest. The solution applies agentic AI to emulate human-level judgment in medical coding, eliminating the limitations of static, rule-based systems. Unlike traditional automation tools, the MedDRA Coding Agent dynamically interprets clinical language, chooses appropriate reasoning pathways, and learns from reviewer feedback to continuously enhance accuracy and transparency.

MedDRA Coding Agent key features include:

Agentic understanding of context – interprets clinical language beyond keywords, understanding meaning and intent.

– interprets clinical language beyond keywords, understanding meaning and intent. Continuous learning loop – adapts in real time from reviewer corrections and evolving MedDRA terminology.

– adapts in real time from reviewer corrections and evolving MedDRA terminology. Explainable and auditable decisions – provides transparent reasoning, ensuring regulatory compliance.

– provides transparent reasoning, ensuring regulatory compliance. Multilingual and enterprise-ready – supports global operations, integrations, and validation requirements.

– supports global operations, integrations, and validation requirements. Adaptive collaboration – escalates only when necessary, providing ranked, rationale-based coding options.

This next-generation approach has delivered significant efficiency gains in coding operations, reducing manual review burden while improving consistency and compliance across large, global teams.

Independent Validation from Frost & Sullivan

In its analysis, Frost & Sullivan commended ArisGlobal for "reimagining pharmacovigilance through agentic, context-aware systems that deliver measurable operational and compliance benefits."

Norazah Bachok, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, comments, "The MedDRA Coding Agent is adaptive, auditable, and enterprise-ready, enabling up to 80% efficiency gains, significantly easing reviewer workload and eliminating unnecessary noise while maintaining uncompromising accuracy. It's clear that ArisGlobal places innovation at the center of its growth strategy, with LifeSphere NavaX serving as the cornerstone of its AI vision."

"The MedDRA Coding Agent represents a major leap forward in pharmacovigilance automation," said Jason Bryant, SVP, Product Management – AI at ArisGlobal. "By combining the cognitive depth of agentic AI with the proven capabilities of LifeSphere NavaX, we're transforming complex coding workflows into smart, adaptive processes that deliver greater accuracy and efficiency at scale. This innovation underscores our continued investment in R&D and our unwavering commitment to advancing automation across the Safety and Regulatory value chain. And we're not slowing down – this is just the first of many agents we'll be introducing to help the industry reimagine what's possible."

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions celebrate companies worldwide for outstanding achievements in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. The New Product Innovation Recognition is its top honor, awarded to the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care.

ArisGlobal stood out in Frost & Sullivan's rigorous evaluation of strategy effectiveness and execution, demonstrating strong alignment with evolving market needs and operational excellence. The recognition highlights ArisGlobal's impact on innovation, customer value, and industry performance standards.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn. www.arisglobal.com.

