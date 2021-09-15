ArisGlobal Announces Leading Speakers for Breakthrough2021 Conference

Renowned Industry Experts from Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Absci, Omada Health, Otsuka and More Will Discuss Innovation, AI, and Digital Transformation in Life Sciences

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development with its end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, today announced the leading speakers for its upcoming Breakthrough2021 Conference . Held virtually on September 21-22, Breakthrough2021 will highlight global health themes including scaling data for collaboration, optimizing technology, empowering outcomes to increase organizational agility and enhancing development.

ArisGlobal executives will unite with the following brands: Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Absci, Omada Health, Otsuka, Merck KgaA, Nordic Capital, AstraZeneca, CSL Behring, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Astellas, Sunovion, and Amgen, among other prestigious pharmaceutical and biotech organizations. Contract research organizations participating include EVERSANA, APCER, and Soterius.

"Breakthrough2021 is bringing together innovators in the life sciences industry for the kind of authentic conversations that we enjoy participating in," said Sean McClain, founder and CEO of Absci. "Achieving breakthroughs in biopharmaceuticals is what Absci is all about, and I am thrilled to lead a session around how we're using AI in drug discovery to change the world, one protein at a time."

The conference amplifies the conversation around innovation in life sciences R&D by partnering with both new and established biotech, pharma, and digital health brands to elevate the industry and share the latest trends and achievements. A selection of leading speakers and sessions:

Dr. Roy Baynes: As Senior Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development and CMO for Merck, Dr. Baynes is responsible for oversight of Merck's worldwide clinical development enterprise including clinical research, clinical trial operations, biostatistics and research decision sciences and medical affairs. Dr. Baynes will lead the session titled "Precision Medicine and Transformational Drug Development: Through the Lens of Pembrolizumab."

Sean McClain: McClain is the Founder and CEO of Absci. Absci optimizes the designs of protein-based drug candidates in silico and uses custom-engineered strains of the bacterium E. coli to manufacture and screen them. The company went public in July of this year and is valued at $2 billion. McClain will lead the session "How the Google Search of Synthetic Biology is Changing the World, One Protein at a Time."

Dr. Christoph Koenen: Dr. Koenen leads Otsuka's global R&D strategy that includes the entire clinical development process from first in human to late stage development. As EVP and Chief Medical Officer, he also oversees medical affairs, which consists of medical strategy and field medical teams, bridging the research and commercial organizations. Dr. Koenen will lead the session titled "Driving Digital Development within a Traditional Pharma Setting."

Sean Duffy: Duffy is a Cofounder of Omada Health, a digital behavioral medicine company dedicated to inspiring and empowering people everywhere to live free of chronic conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes. In 2017, Omada was recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and in 2016, the company was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Duffy will lead the session titled "Delivering Better Outcomes: The Digital Health Revolution and Why Virtual Care Needs a New Mindset."

Additionally, a thought-provoking session focused on building the R&D technology landscape of the future will gather a selection of leaders from Johnson & Johnson, including Jitendra Sinha, Vice President, Janssen R&D Business Technology - Strategic Systems; Stephen French, Sr. Director, Janssen Global Regulatory Affairs IT & Regulatory Operations IT; Karen Vari, Business Technology Leader for Enterprise Regulatory Operations & Janssen Regulatory Intelligence; Paul Harris, Sr. Director, IT Business Technology Leader; and Priyank Agarwal, IT Director, Product Line Owner.

"As the life science industry continues to evolve at a rapid speed, Breakthrough allows attendees to learn from leading innovators in this constantly changing market," said Sankesh Abbhi, president and CEO of ArisGlobal. "We are offering a wide range of sessions and leading speakers to share how technology can be better implemented in the present, and also to help navigate the future."

Breakthrough2021 is designed for anyone interested in understanding how technology is transforming the future for humanity. Sessions will be geared towards a variety of audiences, such as life sciences and digital health professionals, automation and innovation advocates, and health technology journalists.To learn more about ArisGlobal and register for Breakthrough along with the full agenda please visit, www.arisglobal.com/breakthrough/agenda/ .

