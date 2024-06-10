Ariceum Therapeutics to Present Outstanding New Preclinical Data at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Annual Meeting 2024

SST2 antagonist, 225 Ac-SSO110 (satoreotide), is multiple times more potent than SST2 agonist, 225 Ac-DOTATATE

Satoreotide demonstrated durable complete response in standard murine xenograft models of Small Cell Lung Cancer in animal models, versus tumor growth delay with 225Ac-DOTATATE

BERLIN, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum), a private biotech company developing radiopharmaceutical products for the diagnosis and treatment of certain hard-to-treat cancers, today announces that it will be presenting a poster demonstrating the efficacy of its somatostatin receptor 2 (SST2) antagonist, SS0110 (satoreotide), relative to SST2-targeting agonists, at this year's Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting being held 8-11 June 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

The poster presentation entitled '[225Ac]Ac-SSO110 and [177Lu]Lu-SSO110 demonstrate significantly better efficacy than [225Ac]Ac-DOTA-TATE in the treatment of SST2-positive tumor xenografts' compares satoreotide with the SST2 agonist, 225Ac-DOTATATE, and reveals that single doses of 20 MBq 177Lu-satoreotide or 30 kBq 225Ac-satoreotide induce significantly better efficacy than a single dose of 30 kBq 225Ac-DOTATATE. Most remarkably, 30 kBq 225Ac-satoreotide induced complete tumor regression in the NCI-H69 model, something not observed with the same or higher doses of 225Ac-DOTATATE.

These data highlight the significantly higher tumor uptake and longer tumor retention leading to a higher tumor to background and tumor to kidney ratios of satoreotide which translates into higher pre-clinical efficacy than SST2-targeting agonists when labelled with isotopes, 225Ac-satoreotide and 177Lu-satoreotide. This demonstrates the potential for satoreotide to clinically outperform SST2-targeting agonists and strongly supports its further clinical development for the treatment of SST2 positive tumors such as Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) and Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC).

Manfred Rüdiger, Chief Executive Officer at Ariceum Therapeutics, said: "With this significant data we demonstrate that satoreotide has the potential to be a game changer for the treatment of SCLC and MCC. Satoreotide is multiple times more potent than DOTATATE, irrespective of the isotope, and this confirms the superiority of SST2 antagonist over agonist. We look forward to presenting our findings at this year's SNMMI meeting."

Details of the poster presentation are as follow:

Authors: Anika Jaekel, Prachi Desai, Germo Gericke, Manuel Sturzbecher-Hoehne, Dennis Mewis & Manfred Rüdiger

Presenter: Anika Jaekel, Senior Director, Head of Translational Biology and Non-Clinical Pharmacology at Ariceum Therapeutics

Session: MTA07 POPs/Meet the Author: Oncology, Basic & Translational 2

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 10, 2024, 10:00 - 11:15 DST

Abstract ID: 242038

About Ariceum Therapeutics

Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum) is a private, clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on the diagnosis and precision treatment of certain neuroendocrine and other aggressive, hard-to-treat cancers. The name Ariceum is an anagram of 'Marie Curie' whose discovery of radium and polonium have been huge contributions to finding treatments for cancer.

Ariceum's lead targeted systemic radiopharmaceutical product, 177Lu-satoreotide tetraxetan ("Satoreotide"), is an antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 (SSTR2) receptor which is overexpressed in neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) and some aggressive cancers such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), or Merkel Cell Carcinoma, all of which have few treatment options and poor prognosis. Satoreotide is being developed as a 'theranostic' pair for the combined diagnosis and targeted radionuclide treatment of these tumours. Ariceum is also developing a radiolabelled PARP-inhibitor (ATT001), which is slated to enter clinical development in 2024. ATT001 was part of the acquisition of Theragnostics Ltd which was closed in June 2023.

Ariceum Therapeutics, launched in 2021, acquired all rights to Satoreotide from Ipsen. Ipsen remains a shareholder in the Company. Ariceum is headquartered in Berlin, with operations in Germany, Switzerland, Australia, United Kingdom and United States of America and with activities currently across the globe.

Ariceum is led by a highly experienced management team and supported by specialist investors including EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), HealthCap, Pureos Bioventures, Andera Partners and Earlybird Venture Capital. For further information, please visit www.ariceum-therapeutics.com.

