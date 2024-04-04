Ariceum Therapeutics to present new radioligand therapy data at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

BERLIN, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum), a private biotech company developing radiopharmaceutical products for the diagnosis and treatment of certain hard-to-treat cancers, today announces that it will be presenting a poster, demonstrating its new findings on the discovery of novel macrocyclic peptide radioligands for tumor therapy by mRNA display in collaboration with research partner, UCB, a global pharmaceutical company, at this year's American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held 5-10 April 2024 in San Diego, California.

The findings describe the selection and initial characterization of macrocyclic peptides against an undisclosed target discovered using UCB's mRNA-display technology platform, ExtremeDiversity™. Macrocyclic peptides are potent ligands for radioligand therapeutics (RLT) that aim to selectively deliver radioisotopes to cancer tissues to eradicate tumor cells while limiting the damage to surrounding tissues. This new data highlights the potential of UCB's mRNA display platform for fast and efficient discovery of highly specific macrocyclic peptides with optimal binding properties suitable for RLT.

Manfred Rüdiger, Chief Executive Officer at Ariceum Therapeutics, said: "Following our exclusive, strategic research collaboration with UCB, we look forward to presenting new findings related to the identification of highly specific macrocyclic peptides for use in radioligand therapeutics at this year's AACR Annual Meeting. These data have positive implications for the future development of RLT and are a potential game-changer in precision cancer therapy. AACR's Annual Meeting is the perfect industry forum at the forefront of cancer research at which to present our findings."

Details of the poster presentation are as follow:

Title: Discovery of novel macrocyclic peptide radioligands for tumor therapy by mRNA display

Presenting Author: Anika Jaekel, Senior Director, Head of Translational Biology and Non-Clinical Pharmacology at Ariceum Therapeutics

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Radiation, Theranostics, Radiotheranostics, Normal Tissue, and Cellular Stress

Session Date and Time: Tuesday 9 April 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM PDT

Location: Poster Section 29

Poster Board Number: 7

Abstract Number: 6025

Abstracts are available in an online itinerary planner here and will be available in on online only supplement to the AACR journal Cancer Research one month after the conference.

Notes to Editors

About Ariceum Therapeutics

Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum) is a private, clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on the diagnosis and precision treatment of certain neuroendocrine and other aggressive, hard-to-treat cancers. The name Ariceum is an anagram of 'Marie Curie' whose discovery of radium and polonium have been huge contributions to finding treatments for cancer.

Ariceum's lead targeted systemic radiopharmaceutical product, 177Lu-satoreotide tetraxetan ("Satoreotide"), is an antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 (SSTR2) receptor which is overexpressed in neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) and some aggressive cancers such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), or Merkel Cell Carcinoma, all of which have few treatment options and poor prognosis. Satoreotide is being developed as a 'theranostic' pair for the combined diagnosis and targeted radionuclide treatment of these tumours. Ariceum is also developing a radiolabelled PARP-inhibitor (ATT001), which is slated to enter clinical development in 2024. ATT001 was part of the acquisition of Theragnostics Ltd which was closed in June 2023.

Ariceum Therapeutics, launched in 2021, acquired all rights to Satoreotide from Ipsen. Ipsen remains a shareholder in the Company. Ariceum is headquartered in Berlin, with operations in Germany, Switzerland, Australia, United Kingdom and United States of America and with activities currently across the globe.

Ariceum is led by a highly experienced management team and supported by specialist investors including EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), HealthCap, Pureos Bioventures, Andera Partners and Earlybird Venture Capital. For further information, please visit www.ariceum-therapeutics.com.

About AACR

Founded in 1907, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the world's first and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and its mission to prevent and cure cancer. AACR membership includes more than 54,000 laboratory, translational, and clinical researchers; population scientists; other health care professionals; and patient advocates residing in 130 countries and territories around the world. The AACR marshals the full spectrum of expertise of the cancer community to accelerate progress in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer by annually convening more than 30 conferences and educational workshops, the largest of which is the AACR Annual Meeting. For more information about the AACR, visit AACR.org.