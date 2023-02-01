Ariceum Therapeutics Appoints Radioligand Expert, Germo Gericke, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Gericke brings extensive experience in the research and development of radioligand therapies

Appointment coincides with launch of Ariceum International AG in Basel, Switzerland

BERLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum), a private biotech company developing radiopharmaceutical products for the diagnosis and systemic targeted radiation therapy of certain hard-to-treat cancers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Germo Gericke, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

Germo joins Ariceum from Novartis, where he has recently served as Chief Medical Officer and Global Head of Research and Development at Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a Novartis company specializing in the field of nuclear medicine. Germo will be based at Ariceum's newly opened subsidiary in Basel, Switzerland. Basel offers one of the largest talent pools in Europe for the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceuticals.

Manfred Rüdiger, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Ariceum Therapeutics, said: "I am delighted to welcome Germo to the Ariceum leadership team at a pivotal time of Company growth and clinical development. Germo brings with him a wealth of experience in the field of radiopharmaceutical therapy and it is a testament to the potential of Ariceum's theranostic portfolio that someone of Germo's calibre has chosen to join our team. Germo will build and lead the clinical development and operations team out of our new subsidiary in Basel."

Germo Gericke, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Ariceum Therapeutics, commented: "I am excited to join Ariceum with its focus on systemic targeted radiotherapy. Ariceum is actively working to develop innovative medicines for the diagnosis, monitoring, and precision treatment of certain aggressive neuroendocrine cancers, such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC). These cancers have few treatment options and poor prognoses, and so I look forward to contributing to Ariceum's mission to improve the lives of those facing these very challenging diseases."

Germo joins Ariceum from Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a Novartis company developing targeted radioligand therapies and precision imaging radioligands for oncology indications. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, he held positions of Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development building a global R&D organization for Radioligand Therapies. Prior to AAA, Germo served as Franchise Global Program Head in Oncology Development and in strategic, commercial and general management roles with increasing responsibility across a range of therapeutic and geographic areas, having joined Novartis in 2001 from McKinsey & Company. Germo studied medicine at Charité University Hospital in Berlin and holds an MD from the University of Heidelberg.

About Ariceum Therapeutics

Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum) is a private, clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on the diagnosis and precision treatment of certain neuroendocrine and other aggressive, hard-to-treat cancers. The name Ariceum is an anagram of 'Marie Curie' whose discovery of radium and polonium have been huge contributions to finding treatments for cancer. Ariceum's lead targeted systemic radiopharmaceutical product, 177Lu-satoreotide tetraxetan ("satoreotide") is an antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 (SST 2 ) receptor which is overexpressed in neuroendocrine tumours (NETs), some aggressive cancers such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and the childhood cancer, neuroblastoma, all of which have few treatment options and poor prognoses. Satoreotide is being developed as a 'theranostic' pair for the combined diagnosis and targeted radionuclide treatment of these tumours.

Ariceum Therapeutics, launched in 2021, acquired all rights from Ipsen. Ariceum is headquartered in Berlin, with operations in Germany and Switzerland and activities currently across Europe, North America and Australia.

Ariceum is led by a highly experienced management team and supported by specialist investors including EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), HealthCap and Pureos Bioventures. For further information, please visit www.ariceum-therapeutics.com

