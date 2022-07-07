Ariceum Therapeutics Appoints Chief Business Officer

BERLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum), a private biotech company developing radiopharmaceutical products for the diagnosis and systemic targeted radiation therapy of certain hard-to-treat cancers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Serge Sagodira as Chief Business Officer. Appointed from 1 July 2022, Serge will oversee all business development aspects of the company, leveraging his considerable expertise in licensing and transactions over a 20-year career in business development within the Life Sciences sector. He will work closely with the Ariceum leadership team to establish long-term strategic and value-creating collaborations with industry leaders as well as renowned academic groups in the field of radiopharmaceuticals.

Manfred Rüdiger, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Ariceum Therapeutics, said: "We are delighted to have attracted such a high calibre individual for this important role. Serge has direct experience in the licensing of radiopharmaceutical therapies and is very well connected in our industry bringing an international approach to the development of our business. We look forward to working together as we continue to build our pipeline for the development of novel drugs for systemic targeted radiation therapy."

Serge Sagodira, new Chief Business Officer of Ariceum Therapeutics, added: "I am excited to be taking on this new role, working with a team of experienced industry professionals to advance products that I believe have the potential to transform the treatment of very challenging cancers and ultimately significantly improve patient outcomes. I have been following the progress of Ariceum's lead asset with interest over recent years and I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to join the team."

Serge joins Ariceum from Swiss pharmaceutical company, Debiopharm International SA, where he worked for almost 10 years across a number of licensing and transaction roles culminating in Director, Licensing Transactions. Under Serge's leadership in this position, Debiopharm, which develops therapeutics and biologics in the field of oncology and antimicrobial resistance, completed licensing agreements with Merck KGaA and Takeda. Serge has also completed several in-licensing transactions of early-stage programs. In addition, Serge also spent two years as Director of Business Development at DNDi, a not-for-profit R&D organization dedicated to neglected diseases supervising the structuring of complex collaborations. Serge has a PhD in Life Sciences from the University of Tours in France.

About Ariceum Therapeutics

Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum) is a private, clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on the diagnosis and precision treatment of certain neuroendocrine and other aggressive, hard-to-treat cancers. The name Ariceum is an anagram of 'Marie Curie' whose discovery of radium and polonium have been huge contributions to finding treatments for cancer. Ariceum's lead targeted systemic radiopharmaceutical product, 177Lu-satoreotide tetraxetan ("satoreotide") is an antagonist of the somatostatin type 2 receptor (SST 2 ) which is overexpressed in neuroendocrine tumours (NETs), some aggressive cancers such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and the childhood cancer, neuroblastoma, all of which have few treatment options and poor prognoses. Satoreotide is being developed as a 'theranostic' pair for the combined diagnosis and targeted radionuclide treatment of these tumours.

Ariceum Therapeutics, launched in 2021, acquired all rights from Ipsen. Ariceum is headquartered in Berlin, with operations in Germany and activities currently across Europe, North America and Australia.

Ariceum is led by a highly experienced management team and supported by specialist investors including EQT Life Sciences (formerly LSP), HealthCap and Pureos Bioventures.

For further information, please visit www.ariceum-therapeutics.com

