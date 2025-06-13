ARGUSBAR Neon Your Trusted Choice Since June 2025, Participating World Vape Show Dubai 2025

MANCHESTER, England, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the single-use vapes ban comes into force across the UK, the vape industry is undergoing a fundamental change. Perhaps many vaping enthusiasts don't know what products they can still use now. ARGUSBAR Neon, a brand-new pod system vape product launched by ICCPP GROUP, steps up as a reliable and exciting alternative for vapers in UK. Whether you're just starting out or you're a seasoned pro, it offers a simple, convenient, and satisfying vaping experience.

Why Choose ARGUSBAR Neon?

ARGUSBAR Neon UP TO 2000 PUFFS

It is a compact big puff vape kit designed for those who crave simplicity. It comes with a prefilled 2mL pod and a 3mL refill container, delivering up to 2000 puffs. Powered by a robust 800mAh battery, a full charge lasts all day and takes only 50 minutes to recharge, seamlessly fitting into your busy lifestyle. It achieves a perfect liquid-battery balance, ensuring an ideal match between 5mL of e-liquid and battery life. The device is inhale-activated, meaning no buttons—just inhale to start vaping. Additionally, the 0.8 Ohm mesh coil heats e-liquid faster for richer flavour.

Using the ARGUSBAR Neon is incredibly straightforward, making it perfect for beginners and experienced vapers alike. Just insert the pod and refill container into the device, then vape, and you're good to go—no complicated settings or steep learning curve.

The ARGUSBAR Neon offers a variety of delightful flavours to match your mood. In the heart of summer, why not try some seasonal fruit-inspired options? Dive into the sweet and tangy Blueberry Sour Raspberry, blending the juicy punch of blueberries with a sharp raspberry twist. For a refreshing burst, the Strawberry Raspberry combines the classic British summer fruits into a juicy, vibrant vape. Or cool off with Watermelon Ice, capturing the tropical sweetness of watermelon with a frosty finish—perfect for those warm June days .

Global Debut: World Vape Show Dubai 2025

We're excited to announce that the ARGUSBAR Neon will make its global debut at the highly anticipated World Vape Show! Join us from June 18-20, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Center, and visit us at Booth 2120. Experience this innovative product firsthand and explore the unique appeal of the ARGUSBAR Neon!

Warning: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709705/ARGUSBAR_NEON_UP_TO_2000_PUFFS.jpg