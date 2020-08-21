Argentina Exchange Bondholder Group Will Tender Nearly $5 Billion in Bonds by Monday, August 24

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders (the "Exchange Bondholder Group") announced today that its members have committed to tendering nearly $3.7 billion in Exchange Bonds and more than $1.1 billion in Global Bonds on or before Monday August 24 in connection with Argentina's restructuring proposal detailed in the Invitation to Exchange and Second Amended Prospectus Supplement dated August 17, 2020.

The Republic's amended proposal is a consensual resolution that offers a beneficial outcome for all participants and is an offer that all creditors should accept. The Exchange Bondholder Group urges all holders of Exchange Bonds and Global Bonds to join them in participating in Argentina's external debt restructuring. Bondholders who consent to the exchange prior to the August 28 expiration date will be eligible to receive additional consideration on account of accrued interest and will have greater ability to select the new bonds received. Those who do not consent to the offer will not receive these additional benefits.

The Exchange Bondholder Group is advised by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP. Please visit The Exchange Bondholder Group's site, argentinaexchangebondholders.com for additional important information related to Argentina's restructuring and this amended proposal. You can also follow us on twitter at @Argexchangebond.

